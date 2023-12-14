Popular RPG Blue Archive update adds hare-raising chapter, “Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 2”

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Blue Archive’s main story follows the RABBIT Squad as they fight to protect their ideal of justice

The mobile RPG’s academy city, Kivotos, welcomes Minori of the Red Winter Federal Academy, now available for recruitment

10-Recruitment Tickets, a Woodworking Workbench and other items available in a new event

SEOUL – Dec. 13, 2023 – Popular mobile RPG Blue Archive is following the rabbit trail as the latest main story update unfolds in “Vol. 4, Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 2, We Were RABBITs!” With the fresh update available today, Blue Archive’s story continues the adventure initiated by the first chapter of “Rabbit of Caerbannog,” “RABBIT Squad, Commence Operation!”

Blue Archive, developed by NEXON Korea Corp., immerses players in the story of Sensei, an outsider and teacher called by the President of the General Student Council to save the futuristic academy city of Kivotos from a criminal uprising. During event and main story updates, players will meet unique students from numerous academies, help guide them towards success, and even recruit them for combat. Strategic combat is at the heart of this anime-style RPG, as players will face off against challenging enemy forces, and utilize the captivating ensemble of characters met along the way.

In “Vol. 4, Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 2, We Were RABBITs!” Sensei will once again join the RABBIT Squad of the SRT Academy and help them navigate the challenges ahead. Following the events of “Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 1,” the RABBIT Squad have returned to their daily lives, only to be reunited with a shadow from their past. Supported by the Sensei and students of various academies, the RABBIT Squad will face their past and work to uphold justice amidst unfolding conspiracies.

To expand the world of Blue Archive even further, Kivotos welcomes the addition of Explosive-type Special student from the Red Winter Federal Academy, Minori. Her distinctive feature lies in her personalized, powerful move, or EX-skill, that not only deals a high damage output, but can further increase the damage dealt by spending additional Costs. SRT Academy students Miyako and Saki, featured in the new main story update, will also be returning for Pick-Up.

To celebrate the story update, Blue Archive is hosting a variety of events for players across Kivotos. During the “Balancing Schale’s Books with the General Student Council” event, players can complete missions and commissions to earn event tokens, which can be traded in for cosmetics, game-changing items and more until Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 1:59 AM UTC. Meanwhile, there will also be an Event Prize Exchange House where players can acquire rare currencies such as Nimrud and Rohonc to raise the level of their students.

Adding to the excitement, 3 Days/Week Workplace Improvement Missions will also be available until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1:59 AM UTC. During this time, players can earn rewards such as Minori’s Woodworking Workbench for their personal Cafe, a place where players can interact with their students, and 10 Recruitment Tickets for completing various tasks, such as advancing in the main story, using AP and defeating enemies.

Blue Archive’s “Vol. 4, Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 2, We Were RABBITs!” main story update and new and returning students Minori, Miyako and Saki are available now. For more information, please visit the links below:

