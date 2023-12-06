Possible wreckage of RP-C1234 aircraft in Isabela found

Route of the 2 PAF helicopters that took flight this morning from Cauayan Airport en route to the crash site

Route of the 2 PAF helicopters that took flight this morning from Cauayan Airport en route to the crash site

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that the possible wreckage of the Piper PA-32-300 aircraft with registry number RP-C1234, has been identified.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the wreckage was identified via helicopter sighting.

As of now , the condition of the crew is still unknown, he said.

Apolonio said two Philippine Air Force (PAF) choppers with callsign ANGFLT composed of 1 Sokol and 1 Huey helicopters departed Cauayan Airport at 7:39 AM. While the previous flight plan of callsign ANGEL922 proposing to depart at 10:00 AM was cancelled.

CAAP Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) investigators are already on the ground. Once the exact location has been identified, they will join the SAR to conduct an investigation, he added.