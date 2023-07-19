Prado Writes 30

83 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE Press fraternities mourned the passing of journalist Emeterio ‘Jun’ A. Prado.

Various media fraternities nationwide led by Nelson Santos, president of the Publishers Association of the Philippines (PAPI) and Lydia Bueno, President of National Press Club (NPC) mourned the passing of Emeterio A. Prado.

Prado, one of the country’s leading journalists, was a regular columnist of the Philippines Graphic for many years. He had also edited various publications.

Prior to his employment with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes office (PCSO), Prado was an active member of NPC, Federation of Provincial Press Clubs of the Philippines and Aklan Press Club.

While serving as PCSO communications officer, Prado was trained in printing operation in Hiedelberg, Germany. Prado was married to the late Ambassador Teresita Vega Prado, with whom he has two children.