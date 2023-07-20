Prepare for future, look beyond failures – Mayor Honey tells graduates

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna called on graduates to prepare early for their future and to look beyond failures not just as hindrance, but as a test of their ability to face their fears and their determination to rise and move forward towards their goals.

In her speech at the commencement exercises of Chiang Kai Shek College which conferred bachelor and masteral degrees to 186 new graduates at the CKSC auditorium, Lacuna cited as an example the challenges of student life during the pandemic, studying on different modalities and approaches.

“These experiences will serve as weapons in dealing with more trials in the future and encourage them to continue learning, education being a never-ending journey,” Lacuna said.

The mayor also lauded the Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) and its President Dr. Judelio Yap, for embodying the spirit of ambition, resilience and determination and prodded the graduates to embark on fruitful journeys that will make them worthy alumni of this prestigious school.

Yap said Lacuna’s participation in the graduation rites is a clear testament of her steadfast commitment towards improving the quality of education for Manileños, with Chiang Kai Shek College being the premiere Chinese-Filipino educational institution in the country. Also present was Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto who, along with the mayor, were welcomed by Yap, Board Chairman Johnson Tan and other school officials and board members.

Lacuna extended her greetings to the graduates, as well as their parents and sponsors, for the momentous achievement.

Servo meanwhile said that CKSC always be among the most important partners of the city of Manila, citing the recent sister school agreement signed by the school with its counterpart in Guangzhou, Manila’s sister city.