Pres. Marcos, Jr. accuses Zaldy Co of blackmail, vows no negotiation

Itchie G. Cabayan10
President Bongbong Marcos, Jr.

“I do not negotiate with criminals.”

This was the declaration made by President Bongbong Marcos, Jr., as he bared that the camp of former Congressman Zaldy Co is resorting to blackmail to stop his passport’s cancellation.

The President claimed that Co, through a representative, made known that he will stop putting out videos accusing the First Family of various issues if his passport will not be cancelled.

“Maglabas ka na ng video ng lahat ng kasinungalingan.. pag-destabilize…makakansela pa din ang passport mo di ka na makakatakas sa kaso mo,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Pres. Marcos said that the amount of Co’s frozen accounts has already reached P12 billion and this is just for starters.

These include air assets worth P4 bilyon; 3,566 bank accounts; 198 insurance policies; 247 vehicles; 178 real properties and 16 e-wallet accounts.

“The money of the people will be given back to the people,” Pres. Marcos, Jr. has vowed.

