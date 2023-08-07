Pres. Marcos refuses to bare Duterte’s report about meeting with Chinese president Xi

360 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has refused to disclose the report of former President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the details of the latter’s meeting with Pesident Xi Jinping of China.

He added that the said meeting had nothing to do with the incident where the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) reportedly used a water cannon on a sea vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) delivering supplies for military troops aboard a BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal.

“I don’t think it’s related. I don’t think this is related to his visit. Wala naman. Pinag-usapan lang kung ano ‘yung pinag-usapan nila. Nagkuwentuhan sila,” President Marcos said.

He added: “Of course, there are other things na napag-usapan which I think need to remain confidential. That’s between President Digong and myself. So, again, these are operational aspects of our military, of our Navy, of our Coast Guard kaya’t mahirap masyadong pag-usapan. So, I hope you will indulge me.”

It will be recalled that following the meeting between Duterte and Xi, President Marcos and Duterte also held a meeting that lasted for about two hours. It was held in Malacanang and had Senador Bong Go and former Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in attendance, along with some Cabinet officials.

Meanwhile, President Marcos, Jr., said a new note verbale had been sent to China due to the water canon incident, adding that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has met with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian regarding the matter.