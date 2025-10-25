On October 20, 2025, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. visited the ABAI (Ayala Beneficiaries Association, Inc.) Weavers Multi-Purpose Cooperative and the Philippine Textile Research Institute’s (PTRI) Natural Dyes Hub in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, where culture and innovation merge to sustain the province’s rich silk weaving heritage.

A beneficiary of both the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program and DOST-PTRI, the cooperative received assistance in 2018 under the project “Upgrading of Silk Weaving Center at Laguindingan.” Through this, ABAI was provided with 10 handlooms and underwent specialized trainings on cellulosic fiber dyeing, silk yarn degumming, advanced 4-pedal handloom weaving, Suksuk (Pili design) weaving, and loom repair and maintenance. These interventions improved their craftsmanship, enhanced production quality, and promoted sustainable silk weaving practices in Region 10.

Filipino Silk Weaving in Misamis Oriental

During the visit, Secretary Solidum observed weaving and natural dyeing demonstrations by four skilled members of the cooperative. Currently, ten active silk weavers in the province continue to strengthen the industry by training other weaving communities across Northern Mindanao—passing on their artistry and technical knowledge to preserve this centuries-old craft.

Secretary Solidum lauded the cooperative’s dedication to merging tradition with technology and emphasized how DOST’s continued support bridges cultural preservation and innovation. He also expressed his hope for the group to inspire and mentor young silk weavers through training and certification programs, ensuring that the artistry of Filipino weaving not only endures but flourishes—colored beautifully by science, technology, and innovation.

