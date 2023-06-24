249 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos attended on Friday, June 23, 2023 the 125th founding anniversary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at the DPWH Head Office in Port Area, Manila.

Bearing the anniversary theme, “Makasaysayang Daan tungo sa Maunlad na Kinabukasan”, this year’s milestone celebration highlights the historic accomplishments of the Department and its contributions toward nation building in the last 125 years.

In his speech, the President acknowledged how the DPWH has been at the “front and center” of planning and constructing the country’s majestic buildings and flagship projects.

He said the employees and workers of DPWH should be proud of what they have done over the past 125 years.

“You should be proud for each of you has contributed to the building of the nation as a whole. It is an example for all of us that, through your dedication and industry, we now have structures that produce opportunities, facilitate commerce, increase mobility, and protect the lives of our people,” President Marcos added.

“As we look forward to the future, it is my hope that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will remain true and responsive to the needs of the Filipino people for the past 125 years,” President Marcos expressed as he urged DPWH to remain steadfast in its mandate of providing a more robust infrastructure development for the country anchored in the administration’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda by committing to construct and finish critical infrastructure projects on time, on schedule, and under budget.

“We are grateful to be joined by the President in this milestone 125th anniversary of our Department. His presence serves as a morale boost to the men and women employees and officials who strive for the success of the “Build, Better, More” infrastructure development agenda of the government,” said Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan.

Secretary Bonoan also thanked the President for choosing to appoint to executive and managerial positions those who rose from the DPWH ranks like himself.

In the program, it was highlighted that DPWH has been responsible for delivering numerous flagship projects that demonstrate the agency’s capacity not only as builders, but also the Filipino culture, identity and aspirations.

DPWH was among the first functioning government offices under the executive branch more than a century since the establishment of the Philippine Revolutionary Government on June 23, 1898.

With a fresh strategy map and new vision to look forward to, DPWH aims to ramp up infrastructure development under the President Marcos’ administration to redound greater benefits to the Filipino people.

Under the President Marcos’ administration, DPWH aims to continue to provide the Filipino people with much-needed infrastructure facilities.

During the event, President Marcos together with DPWH Secretary Bonoan and Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain handed an award to Regional Office I as Most Outstanding Regional Office and the District Engineering Offices (DEOs) of Pangasinan Fourth, Pangasinan Second, and Batangas Second as Most Outstanding DEOs for CY 2022 among the total 16 DPWH Regional Offices and 193 DEOs nationwide.

“So, to the awardees and to all of the members of the Department of Public Works and Highways, I hope your example will inspire your colleagues and the new generation of public workers to follow your lead, build on your legacy, and work for the benefit of the Filipino people”, President Marcos said.

Other activities during the anniversary program include: thanksgiving mass; recognition of retiring officials and employees and those who have rendered 40 years of service; and awarding of winners for diorama contest showcasing major/flagship infrastructure projects, Performance Governance System branding logo design making contest, basketball/volleyball/e-sports tournament and DPWH Idol Singing Contest.