President Marcos’ anti-corruption drive restores integrity in public service – Goitia

FOR taking a firm and fearless stand against corruption and inefficiency, Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia praised President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., saying his actions form a “renewal of moral governance” that restores confidence in public institutions.

“The President’s message is simple but powerful. No money should go to waste and no one should be above the law. That kind of leadership earns the trust of the people,” he said, noting how President Marcos has vowed that every peso in the national budget must reach Filipino families, not get lost in bureaucracy or misuse.

The President, he said, had also ordered a long-overdue update of the Investment Coordination Committee guidelines and even established the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to look into irregularities in flood control and public works projects, making it clear that accountability applies to everyone, regardless of rank or position.

Goitia welcomed this decisive move, saying it marks a break from the politics of convenience: “At last, we have a leader who isn’t afraid to clean up his own ranks. Forming the commission sends a clear message that accountability is not a slogan but a principle. The President is proving that honesty still belongs in government.”

According to Goitia, these reforms are not mere words but concrete steps toward genuine reform, adding that simplifying government processes and improving coordination among agencies will reduce duplication, red tape and waste.

“This administration isn’t just talking about change. It’s doing the work. For the first time in years, there’s a clear sense of direction and discipline. Every project is now measured by how much it helps ordinary Filipinos,” said Goiti, who is Chairman Emeritus of four respected civic-oriented organizations namely, Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADER), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI) and Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement, through which he continues to advance the causes of sovereignty, reform, and the dignity of the Filipino people.

He added that when the President says “no money will go to waste,” it isn’t just about finances, but about values, adding that “every peso lost to corruption is stolen from the people. That truth must guide everyone in public service.”

Goitia underscored that the real fight is not between politicians but against corruption itself, saying that “the true enemies of progress are corruption, incompetence, and abuse of power…that’s where the President is focusing his energy, and that’s where the people should stand with him.”

Too, he brushed aside political noise meant to distract from the administration’s reforms, stressing that “these are the same old tactics, designed to divide and derail progress. But this time, the public knows better. People can see who’s working and who’s merely talking.”

Thus, Goitia called on Filipinos from all walks of life to support the President’s push for good governance, stressing that the government is doing its part to fix the system.

“Now, it’s our turn to do ours. Support honesty. Reject corruption. Speak up against waste. This is a fight for everyone. President Marcos isn’t just balancing the books. He’s rebuilding the nation’s trust. This is how a country truly rises, not through noise and division, but through unity, integrity and hard work. The Republic stands stronger today because we finally have a leader who chooses what is right, even when it is not easy,” he added.