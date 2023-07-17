President Marcos inspects site for regional specialty medical center in Clark

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco (left), and Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Chairman and CEO Enrique Razon (right) discuss the upcoming construction of the Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco (left), and Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Chairman and CEO Enrique Razon (right) discuss the upcoming construction of the Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Pampanga – President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. led on July 17, 2023 the briefing and site inspection of a landmark project here that supports the Chief Executive’s vision to enhance healthcare access in provinces and highly urbanized cities in the country.

The project, which was jointly undertaken by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. (BCFI), is in line with PAGCOR’s socio-civic commitment to bring government services closer to the people.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco and other PAGCOR officials joined President Marcos in the event, which was also attended by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo, Jr., CDC President Agnes Devanadera, DOH Undersecretary Gloria Balboa and Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Chairman and CEO Enrique Razon.

PAGCOR and BCFI, the corporate social responsibility arm of Solaire Resort and Casino, organized the site inspection of the multi-specialty medical center which is set to rise on a sprawling 5.72-hectare land donated by the Clark Development Corporation (CDC). The complex, which consists of a heart center, kidney center, cancer center and a children’s hospital, will be the first-ever regional specialty medical facility in Central Luzon.

PAGCOR and its licensed casinos commit to procure necessary state-of-the-art medical equipment for the multi-specialty medical center to ensure the delivery of top-quality healthcare to patients. BCFI, meanwhile, will fund the construction of the facility, with an initial budget of P500 million to build the Philippine Heart Center Annex.

President Marcos expressed his utmost gratitude to PAGCOR and its partner agencies and organizations for their contributions to the project.

“Allow me to extend my gratitude to everyone who has made this project possible. Let us acknowledge the part that has been played by PAGCOR and the Clark Development Corporation as they spearheaded the coordination with the BCDA, the Department of Health, the Provincial Government of Pampanga, and other partners to construct this facility,” the President stated.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco, meanwhile, thanked Bloomberry Foundation for their funding commitment. “Ang unang building po ay sa pamamagitan ng Bloomberry Foundation ng Solaire Resort and Casino. ‘Yon naman pong medical equipment at ibang gamit ay PAGCOR po, kasama ng iba’t ibang integrated resorts na lisensyado po ng PAGCOR ang siyang magkakaloob, so, tambalan po. Ayan nga po ang tinatawag natin na PPP o Public-Private Partnerships,” Chairman Tengco explained.

The building of the Philippine Heart Center Annex aims to alleviate the burdens faced by individuals with cardiovascular issues in the region, eliminating the need for them to travel to Metro Manila for specialized medical attention.

Recognizing the vital role of healthcare professionals and specialists in the successful operation of the multi-specialty hospitals, the Philippine General Hospital will oversee the staffing of the facility to ensure a highly skilled and dedicated team of medical experts.

The multi-specialty medical center project spearheaded by BCFI and PAGCOR is part of the casino licensees’ provisional obligation to allot a certain portion of their revenues to their Foundations every month to fund projects related to education, cultural heritage, environment and health.