Pride Month Celebration Opening Program 2024 at CDOCJ-MD

Cagayan de Oro City – CDOCJ-MD, headed by JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, City Jail Warden, successfully conducted the Opening Program of the Pride Month Celebration. This event aimed to celebrate the unwavering contribution of LGBTQIA individuals to the community and promote equality and inclusivity.

The Pride Month Celebration is in line with the 13th BJMP Community Relations Service Month, which carries the theme “Nagkakaisang Kawanihan at Pamayanan tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas” (unity of the organization and community towards a new Philippines). It serves as an opportunity to recognize and honor the LGBTQ+ community, their struggles, and their triumphs.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Ms. Isabella Czarina S Soriano and Ms. Rhea Lynnette S Uy from the Cagayan de Oro City Hall Personnel, along with Mr. Romeo James H Paculba and Ms. Christer L Enobio from the City Tourism’s Office. Their presence highlighted the significance of government support towards promoting equality and inclusivity.

Furthermore, the Opening Program featured the search for Drag Queen 2024, showcasing the talent and artistry of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) from the LGBTQ+ community. The activity received continuous monitoring and support from the Chief Welfare and Development Section, led by JCINP DANILO D DELGADO and with the supervision of JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYA, DPA, City Jail Warden, highlighting the commitment of the organization towards creating an inclusive environment.

This event serves as a reminder of the importance of embracing diversity, respect, and understanding in our society. It is a time to come together, celebrate love, and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.