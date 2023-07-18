Private, public sectors sign covenant to fight cybercrimes

COVENANT TO FIGHT CYBERCRIME. Representatives from government and private sectors signed the Covenant to institutionalize and support the Scam Watch Movement at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City on July 14,2023. In photo are Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara (7th from left) CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos (6th from left ). Also in photo are CICC Deputy Executive Director Mary Rose Magsaysay, Manila Bulletin Technews Editor Art Samaniego , Scam Watch Pilipinas Convenor Jocel De Guzman, Retired Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes and Dr William Yu.

Tama Na! Sobra Na! Let’s Fight Scams!

The Private Sector has joined hands with the government to fight the increasing number of cybercrimes which are mostly run by foreign syndicates.

The Scam Watch Movement which was launched on Friday (July 14) at the National Cybercrime Hub in Taguig , hopes to raise 1 million signatures to convince Congress to add more teeth to the existing anti-cybercrime law, to better equip enforcement agencies and to raise a digital army.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara witnessed the signing of the Covenant by the conveners including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), National Privacy Commission(NPC), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), Manila Bulletin, Scam Watch Pilipinas , GMA, Converge , Retired Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes and Dr. William Yu.

Based on the Covenant, signatories are committed to institutionalize and support the Scam Watch Movement as the national citizen arm of the government that will educate Filipinos and amplify the available tools of CICC in the prevention and suppression of cybercrimes.

DICT Secretary Atty. Ivan John Uy considered the signing of the Scam Watch Movement Covenant as a “milestone” because both the government and private sectors have bonded to fight the growing number of online scams.

“Oras na para magising. Oras na para matuto. Oras na para lumahok,” he said.

DICT Secretary Uy commended the private sector, especially Scam Watch and the CICC for their unwavering efforts in increasing awareness on online scams.

“We are creating a safer , more secure and more resilient (digital landscape) for all,” he added.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos was optimistic that the movement can raise 1 million signatures of volunteers who will support the nationwide movement to fight cybercrimes.

“ We want to awaken the public to fight cybercrimes alongside the government,” he said.

CICC Executive Director Ramos also appealed to the public to report to CICC hotline 1326 if they are victims of cybercrimes in order to prevent victimizing more people.

Scam Watch Pilipinas Convenor Jocel De Guzman said the movement hopes to get the support of private companies to help in educating citizens on how to fight online scams.

Smart, Football for Humanity, Kacific, were among those who committed to support the campaign.

Manila Bulletin Technology Editor Art Samaniego added that there has been a 152 percent increase in cybercrimes in Metro Manila for the first half of 2023 based on a statement earlier issued by the CICC.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos