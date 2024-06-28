Private Sector Advisory Council Drives Connectivity in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas

Private Sector Advisory Council - Digital Infra Sector presents transformative digital strategies to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aimed at enhancing internet connectivity and generating one million digital jobs across the Philippines from the last PSAC Digital meeting (photo from the Presidential Communications Office)

The Private Sector Advisory Council – Digital Infrastructure Sector (PSAC – Digital) reports the substantial progress made by the Connectivity Plan Task Force (CPTF) in enhancing internet infrastructure across Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) in the Philippines. Led by Ernest Cu, President and CEO of Globe Telecoms, the CPTF is effectively addressing digital connectivity challenges in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The CPTF is integral to promoting robust public-private collaboration, a cornerstone of PSAC’s recommendation to President Bongbong Marcos, to deliver sustainable and inclusive digital growth. By fostering such partnerships, PSAC is bridging the digital divide, empowering thousands of Filipinos in remote communities with access to digital resources.

“Connecting the unconnected is more than just a mission—it’s a commitment to uplifting lives and fostering equality,” remarked Ernest Cu. “By ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to digital resources, we can create a more inclusive, sustainable, and empowered nation. Our efforts are transforming how people in GIDAs engage with the rest of the world, providing new opportunities for economic and social development.”

To date, Globe Telecoms has connected over 500 GIDAs through dedicated efforts. This monumental achievement is transforming lives by providing residents with access to essential online services, educational opportunities, and economic activities previously inaccessible due to geographical isolation. Cu’s visionary leadership and the collective resolve of the CPTF underscore the critical importance of digital inclusivity, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age.

Furthermore, Globe Telecoms’ strategic investments in digital infrastructure are creating a ripple effect of positive change across marginalized areas. The significant impact of these efforts highlights the transformative power of technology in driving economic resilience and social progress.

Looking ahead, PSAC’s commitment to connectivity remains unwavering. By bolstering investments and nurturing strategic partnerships, the council is dedicated to fostering a future where every Filipino, irrespective of their location, can leverage the power of technology to thrive and succeed.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC comprises business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism.

The Council helps the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, and improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos.

PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations based on what is happening on the ground.