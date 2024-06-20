Private Sector Advisory Council Emphasizes Building Healthcare Capability and Capacity in Meeting with President Marcos

President Marcos huddles with PSAC Healthcare leads in Malacañang. From left to right: Sabin Aboitiz of Aboitiz Group, Paolo Borromeo of Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Fr. Nicanor R. Austriaco of Sto. Tomas University, Mario M. Silos of Intellicare, and Dr. Harish Pillai of Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc.

President Marcos huddles with PSAC Healthcare leads in Malacañang. From left to right: Sabin Aboitiz of Aboitiz Group, Paolo Borromeo of Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Fr. Nicanor R. Austriaco of Sto. Tomas University, Mario M. Silos of Intellicare, and Dr. Harish Pillai of Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc.

In a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Healthcare Sector placed a strong emphasis on building capability and capacity within the healthcare system of the Philippines. This meeting highlighted the council’s commitment to collaborating with the government to enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure and workforce.

“We appreciate President Marcos’ dedication to ensuring that our healthcare system is robust and capable of meeting the needs of our citizens. The government’s commitment, combined with the private sector’s expertise and resources, is invaluable in achieving this goal,” said Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC Lead Convener and Aboitiz Group President and CEO.

A key focus of the discussion was addressing the critical nursing shortage through innovative and collaborative initiatives. The PSAC reported substantial progress in the Clinical Care Associates Program, the Enhanced Master’s Program, Bilateral Labor Agreements, and the Balik Nurse Campaign. The first batch of 457 Clinical Care Associates (CCAs) has been successfully matched to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for board reviews, with exams scheduled for November 2024. Additionally, an accelerated one-year Master’s program in nursing has been approved and will be piloted in 17 HEIs by August 2024, significantly boosting the nursing workforce. This program, which previously took three years, will also be offered online through UP Open University, making it accessible to a wider range of students, including returning OFWs, as stated by Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Cacdac.

The PSAC also underscored advancements in local drug manufacturing, particularly in producing anti-TB and anti-HIV medications. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is progressing with its digitalization efforts, targeting a 73.4% completion rate and ongoing efforts to achieve PIC/S and WHO accreditation. These measures are pivotal in ensuring drug accessibility and safety for the Filipino population.

“We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the government to address the pressing healthcare needs of our nation. Our collaborative efforts are crucial in building a resilient and efficient healthcare system,” said Paolo F. Borromeo, PSAC Healthcare Sector Lead and Ayala Healthcare Holdings’ President and CEO.

President Marcos expressed confidence that the one-year Nursing Master’s program would help address the shortage of nurse instructors, while also emphasizing the need to focus healthcare training on other fields as the nurse shortage begins to ease.

CHED Chairman Popoy De Vera highlighted, “As we increase the use of technology of hospitals, we will eed people to run the machines. And we are not producing enough radtechs in the country. So we will present in the next meeting of PSAC a more detailed discussion on radiologic technology.”

De Vera also mentioned the rise in the number of nursing board exam takers, attributing this to the COVID crisis and changes in the K to 12 program. President Marcos viewed this as a positive indication that the nursing crisis is not as severe as before, seeing 2024 as a transition phase from the COVID crisis and 2025 as a return to normal.

Strengthening PhilHealth was another critical area of focus. The PSAC continues to support PhilHealth’s IT transformation, which includes digitization initiatives and collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the private sector. The goal is to realize the Integrated Health Insurance Digital Transformation Systems by Q1 2025. Updates to benefit packages, including a 30% increase in case rates and the expansion of the Konsulta Primary Care Provider Network (KPCPN), were also discussed.

Moving forward, the PSAC Healthcare Sector will continue to work closely with various government agencies and private sector partners to implement these recommendations. The next PSAC Healthcare Meeting is scheduled for September 12, 2024.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC comprises business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism.

The Council helps the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, and improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos.

PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations based on what is happening on the ground.