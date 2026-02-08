Pro-people agenda to rise in DSWD’s ASEAN 2026 ASCC chairship

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will push for a pro-people agenda in its chairship this year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council.

“Parte tayo sa people pillar, so makaka-benefit ang ating mga kababayan. Ang alam kasi nila masyadong seryoso ang mga discussion, masyadong seryoso ang mga meetings, masyadong pormal, pero maipupush natin ang ating agenda, as a country, as the chair dito sa ating [ASEAN] hosting,” Asst. Secretary Juan Carlo Marquez of the DSWD’s Policy and Planning Group (PPG) said during an interview with DZMM’s ‘Serbisyong DSWD for EveryJuan,’ on Saturday (February 7).

Asst. Secretary Marquez, who is the DSWD co-spokesperson, emphasized that the Department has four thematic priorities that will be highlighted in all ASCC engagements.

“For 2026, ang overall theme ng ating chairship ay ‘Navigating our Future Together’. But for the socio-cultural pillar, since ito ay people empowerment, mayroon tayong na-identify na apat na thematic priorities. Ang tawag natin dito ay ‘RISE’ – acronym iyan,” the DSWD co-spokesperson pointed out.

The four priorities stand for Resilient and empowered families, Inclusive development, Smart youth and innovation, and an Environmentally sustainable and food-secure future.

In promoting resilient and empowered families, Asst. Secretary Marquez said the ASCC discussions will not only focus on the family as the basic unit of society but will also highlight the family as a significant institution for nurturing children.

“Isa dun sa ipu-push natin na priority yung deinstitutionalization of children. So ipo-promote natin na from dun sa mga orphanages, magkaroon sana ng family to take care of children in centers while they grow up,” Asst. Secretary Marquez said.

The DSWD co-spokesperson stressed that the discussions will also cover all sectors to ensure inclusive development.

“So napakaimportante nito na ma-cover natin lahat ng sectors, children, youth, women, the poor, marginalized, the disadvantaged, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities. That’s why i-involve natin sila sa discussions and how we address their needs. So hihingiin din natin yung views nung ating members states on this,” Asst. Secretary Marquez pointed out.

Digital resilience and consultations with the youth will also be carried out during the ASCC meetings to listen and learn from the experiences of the youth in handing technology.

For the environmentally sustainable and food secure future thematic focus, Asst. Secretary Marquez explained that the Philippines has been collaborating with other ASEAN member states in terms of disaster response.

“Mahalaga na prepared tayo because of the effects of climate change. And the effects of disasters na tumatama sa region natin, hindi lang sa Philippines. And mahalaga na merong cooperation among the member states. Now once a disaster hits, tulong kaagad ang member,” the DSWD co-spokesperson emphasized.

The ASCC activities will officially commence on March 2 to 5 in Makati City with the hosting of the 35th ASCC Council Meeting and the 40th Senior Officials Committee for ASCC (SOCA).

“So sa ating mga kababayan, maki-antabay lang tayo sa mga activities for our forthcoming ASEAN hosting. And it’s time to showcase what the Philippines offer or can offer. So napakahalaga nito, hindi lang sa tourism, sa economic [side],” Asst. Secretary Marquez said.

The ‘Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan’ airs every Saturday from 11 am to 12 noon over DZMM Radyo 630 and is anchored by veteran broadcaster Alvin Elchico and co-hosted by Jet Guevara of the DSWD’s Public Relations Service (PRS). (AKDL)