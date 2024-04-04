Project providing hope for Manila City Jail inmates lauded by Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna signs the documents pertaining to the project for Manila City Jail inmates. (JERRY S. TAN)

“Huwag lamang sana kayong bibitiw sa pananalig sa Diyos at magtiwala sa inyong mga sariling kakayahan.”

This appeal was made by Mayor Honey Lacuna to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Manila City Jail, as she commended Judge Maria Sophia Tirol Solidum-Taylor for initiating a two-pronged project that would give hope for them.

“Katatapos lamang ng paggunita sa Mahal na Araw ay nagkaroon tayo muli ng pagkakataong pag-isipan ang mga aral ukol sa sakripisyo, kapatawaran at pag-asa,” the mayor said.

Lacuna graced the launching of the project dubbed,“Kariton ng Bagong Buhay at Pag-asa” and “Padyak para sa Pagbabago” where she also lauded the efforts of BJMP Regional Director Clint Russel Tangeres and Jail Superintendent Lino Soriano of the Manila City Jail.

Lacuna said the project conceptualized by Judge Solidum-Taylor as part of the ‘After Care Program’ for those temporarily staying in the Manila City Jail.

She expressed optimism that the project will provide the PDLs the hope necessary to start a new chapter in their lives once they get out.