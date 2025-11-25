Home>News>Provincial>Province of Bulacan wins gold in 11th CLExAH
Province of Bulacan wins gold in 11th CLExAH

CLEXAH HEALTH CHAMPION-GOLD AWARDEE. Governor Daniel R. Fernando holds the Central Luzon Excellence Awards for Health (CLExAH) – Health Champions Gold Award for the Province of Bulacan from the Department of Health (DOH) Region III during the 11th CLExAH Awarding Ceremony held at Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga yesterday. Also in the photo are (L-R) Local Health Support Division OIC-Chief Dr. Maria Eloisa C. Vidar, Management Support Division Chief Administrative Officer Engr. Fernando V. Guanzon, DOH-Bulacan Head Dr. Emily V. Paulino, Regulators Licensing and Enforcement Division OIC-Chief Dr. Josefina Adrianne L. Padua, DOH Region III Regional Director Dr. Corazon I. Flores, Provincial Health Officer II Dr. Hjordis Maruskha Celis, Provincial Administrator Antonia V. Constantino, and Provincial Health Officer I Dr. Edwin P. Tecson.

CITY OF MALOLOS – The Province of Bulacan clinched the prestigious 2024 Health Champion-Gold Award with P500,000 cash prize during the 11th Central Luzon Excellence Awards for Health (CLExAH) held at Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga yesterday.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Daniel R. Fernando cannot help but look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and how the province rose up to the challenges it brought with it.

“Sumiklab ang diwa ng bayanihan. We fought as one, we healed as one. Fast forward to 2025, tangan ang mahahalagang aral ng pandemya, patuloy na nangunguna ang Bulacan sa makabagong reporma sa kalusugan para sa kapakanan ng bawat mamamayan,” the governor said.

The People’s Governor proudly shared that Bulacan is recognized as an active universal healthcare integration site, and continuously equips the Bulacan Medical Center and the nine district hospitals it manages with advanced technologies and facilities.

“Kaisa po tayo ng pamahalaang nasyunal sa pagsulong ng kalusugan para sa lahat. Ito ang sentro ng ating misyon, ang diwa ng ating tungkulin, at ang pangarap natin para sa bawat pamilyang Bulakenyo,” he added.

Fernando shared the joy with other Bulacan local government units who were also recognized in the same event, including the City of San Jose del Monte which clinched the gold, Municipality of Plaridel with a silver, and the Municipality of Santa Maria with a bronze award, underscoring the region’s collective commitment to excellence.

Moreover, other LGUs who have also demonstrated remarkable strength across the region, sweeping numerous top spots at the 11th CLExAH include Angat and Guiguinto at Top 4; Hagonoy, Bulakan, and Doña Remedios Trinidad at Top 5; City of Baliwag at Top 7; Obando, Norzagaray, and Balagtas at Top 8; Bustos at Top 9; and Marilao at Top 10.

The CLExAH rewards LGUs for their steadfast commitment to promoting and protecting the health of the people of Central Luzon, and their outstanding performance towards the achievement of the Universal Health Care goals.

