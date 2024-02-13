PRSP 2024-2025 Board of Trustees takes oath of office in Malacanang

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Officers and members of the Board of Trustees of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), 2024-2025, were formally sworn into office in an official oath-taking ceremony held recently in Malacanang Palace.

The new PRSP board members took their oath of office before Hon. Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

This year’s Board of Trustees are as follows: Andy Saracho, APR, of Philippine Veterans Bank – President; Norman Agatep, APR, of Grupo Agatep – Vice President- External; Mikey de Quiros of Full Circle – Vice President-Intern al; Franz De La Fuente of Aboitiz InfraCapital – Corporate Secretary; Cel Rosales Amores of Ayala Foundation, Inc. – Treasurer; Louie Paragas Sebastian, APR, of Page One Group – Auditor; Ana Pista of Ardent Communications – Trustee; Abigail Ho-Torres of Maynilad – Trustee; and Dr. Rey Runtgen Martin L. del Rosario of International Peace Diplomacy Corps, Inc. – Trustee; and Jika Mendoza-Dalupan, APR, Adviser.

Also witnessing the event were officers and members of PCO led by Assistant Secretary Dale Q. De Vera.

Established on February 19, 1957, PRSP is the country’s premier public relations organization for PR practitioners representing various industries from business, government, non-profit organizations, hospitals, schools, hotels, and professional services.