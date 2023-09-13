PSA 10th Anniversary commemorative stamps launched

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Commemorative stamps aimed at celebrating the decade of genuine public service with the theme:”PSA @ 10 Providing Quality Services through Digital Transformation were launched by ”PHLPost Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos and Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) National Statistician and Civil-Registrar General PSA).

Alvin Fidelson, Chief of Corporate Communications Division, said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) was created by virtue of Republic Act (RA) No. 10625 otherwise known as the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013 dated 12 September 2013 and with mandates that are enhanced and expanded by the establishment of the Philippine Identification System pursuant to RA 11315 or the Community-Based Monitoring System Act (CBMS).

The CBMS is a data collection and analysis system that uses volunteers to collect data from households in rural and urban areas. The data collected through CBMS is used to track progress in various development indicators, such as poverty, education, and health.

The PSA is responsible in the implementation of Civil Registration System (CRS) for registering births, deaths, marriages, and other vital events. The CRS data is used to track population trends and to issue birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage certificates.

Also, the PSA is implementing agency in-charge of the PhilID which is being issued as identification cards to all Filipinos. The PhilID card is used to verify identity and to access government services.

The PSA commemorative stamp features the agency’s 10th anniversary logo and the imposing façade of the PSA main building to celebrate its achievements over the past decade. It also emphasizes the agency’s enhanced cooperation and partnerships with other government agencies and local government units.

PHLPost has printed 40,000 copies of the stamps to be sold at P16 each. In house graphic artist Ms. Eunice Beatrix Dabu layout the stamps. The PSA 10th Anniversary Commemorative Stamps will be available soon at SM City Manila Postal Counter.

PHLPost launches PSA 10th Anniversary commemorative stamps

PHLPost Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos and Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) National Statistician and Civil-Registrar General PSA) unveil the commemorative stamps to celebrate the decade of genuine public service with the theme:”PSA @ 10 Providing Quality Services through Digital Transformation”

