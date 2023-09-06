PSAC backs Singapore-Philippines Economic Collaboration Forum

Standing from left to right are some of the key personalities attending the forum: Aboitiz Data Innovation CEO Dr David Hardoon, PSAC Lead Convenor and Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, Honorable Kiko Benitez from the House of Representatives, OPAIEA Secretary Frederick Go, Managing Director of Singapore’s Economic Development Board Ms. Jacqueline Poh, and Ambassador of Singapore to the Philippines H.E. Constance See Sin Yuan

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Advisor on Investment and Economic Affairs (OPAIEA) is hosting the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Singapore for a learning session with representatives from Philippine government agencies and the private sector. Taking place on September 7, 2023, in Quezon City, the session hopes to enhance economic collaboration between Singapore and the Philippines.

“Through the collaboration of the PSAC and OPAIEA, we wholeheartedly host EDB Singapore for this economic collaboration forum between Singapore and the Philippines. This alliance represents more than just mutual understanding — it’s a promising bridge to unprecedented growth and prosperity for both our nations,” PSAC Lead Convenor and Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said.

The session will facilitate knowledge exchange between the EDB and the Philippines’ public and private sectors, as well as identify opportunities, growth areas, and potential collaborations in the Southeast Asian region.

H.E. Constance See Sin Yuan, Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines, will deliver the opening remarks to attendees engaging in a panel discussion with Sabin Aboitiz, EDB Managing Director Ms. Jacqueline Poh, OPAIEA Secretary Frederick Go, Congressman Kiko Benitez, and panel moderator Dr David Hardoon, CEO of Aboitiz Data Innovation. These discussions will provide a platform for in-depth conversations and learning, furthering the understanding of EDB’s structure and inspiring a framework for economic growth and innovation in the Philippines.

With successful examples of collaboration between Singapore and other nations, the learning session will explore Singapore’s economic journey, the strategies that have driven its transformation, and how EDB overcame challenges in its early stages. It will also identify opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region and discuss how the Philippines can leverage them for sustainable growth. The event will culminate with proposed strategies for the Philippines, considering the local context, culture, history, and governance.

This event aligns with the vision of a prosperous Southeast Asia and underscores PSAC’s commitment to recommending initiatives that promote regional development and public-private collaboration.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC is composed of business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism. The Council will help the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos. PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations as necessary based on what is happening on the ground. Follow PSAC on Twitter to get the latest news as it breaks: https://twitter.com/PSAC_PH.