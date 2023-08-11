PSAC, CHED, and DOH Jointly Launch Landmark Clinical Care Associates Program

Healthcare Excellence. As the Philippines embarks on a new era of healthcare excellence, the groundbreaking initiatives and collaborative spirit embodied by the PSAC Healthcare and Jobs Sectors, CHED, and DOH promise to redefine the healthcare landscape and ensure a future of enhanced medical care, driven by compassion, innovation, and solidarity.

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Healthcare and Jobs Sectors, in a dynamic collaboration with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Health (DOH), has achieved a remarkable milestone in the pursuit of a robust and well-equipped healthcare system. Their unwavering commitment to overcoming the pressing challenge of Human Resource for Health (HRH) shortage in the Philippines has resulted in the formulation of groundbreaking strategies and solutions.

In a significant move towards capacity and capability enhancement within the healthcare landscape, particularly in the nursing profession, the PSAC Healthcare Sector has led the charge in creating comprehensive short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions. This dedicated effort culminated in the creation of a pioneering initiative that is set to redefine the healthcare sector’s future.

Recently, a momentous event unfolded as CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III and DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa signed the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) on Implementing Guidelines for the Nurse Workforce Complementation and Upskilling Program for Clinical Care Associates (CCAs). This program, crafted in alignment with the recommendations of PSAC Healthcare to President Marcos Jr., marks a groundbreaking leap forward in the quest to address the critical HRH shortage in the country. More than just a solution, it promises to herald a new era of synergy and innovation within the healthcare domain.

“I commend the Department of Health and the Commission on Higher Education for co-creating this program with us, which institutionalizes and develops Clinical Care Associates to receive training in healthcare facilities and assume vital non-core functions. This complements the required staffing in both public and private hospitals,” said PSAC Healthcare Sector Member and MediCard Philippines President and CEO Dr. Nicanor Montoya.

Central to the JAO are provisions designed to uplift and support underboard BS Nursing graduates. The program establishes a clear pathway for these aspiring healthcare professionals to be employed while also allowing them to continue nursing licensure review via review programs in participating Higher Education Institutions. This monumental step sets the stage for the seamless integration of these graduates into the nursing workforce, filling the gaps and ensuring a well-rounded and dynamic healthcare system.

“What sets this program apart and makes it commendable is that it not only offers training and employment opportunities to underboard BS Nursing graduates but also establishes a mechanism for them to transition into a review program. This prepares them for the licensure exam and ultimately paves the way for them to become fully qualified nurses in the future,” said Dr. Montoya.

The ceremonial signing of the Joint Administrative Order was a moment of unity and shared purpose, attended by influential figures such as DOH Undersecretary Dr. Kenneth Ronquillo, DOH Health Human Resource Development Bureau Director Johanna Banzon, representatives from PSAC Jobs Sector, Higher Education Institutions, and both public and private healthcare institutions. This gathering underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to forge a healthcare landscape that is resilient, compassionate, and equipped to meet the nation’s healthcare needs with unwavering efficiency.

Guided by the vision of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration, the PSAC Healthcare Sector led by AC Health President & CEO Paolo Borromeo has undertaken a multifaceted approach, rallying diverse stakeholders to tackle the critical concern of HRH shortage head-on. A culmination of rigorous consultations and deliberations, the Nurse Workforce Complementation and Upskilling Program was born. This transformative program empowers Clinical Care Associates, providing them with essential training and the opportunity to contribute to vital non-core functions under the mentorship of registered nurses.

The success of this momentous achievement was proudly shared with President Marcos Jr., exemplifying the collaborative spirit and unwavering determination of CHED, DOH, and the PSAC Healthcare and Jobs Sectors in their resolute mission to alleviate the HRH shortage in the nation.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC is composed of business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism. The Council will help the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos. PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations as necessary based on what is happening on the ground. Follow PSAC on Twitter to get the latest news as it breaks: https://twitter.com/PSAC_PH.