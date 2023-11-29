PSAC Digital Infra Presents Recommendations to Strengthen Cybersecurity to President Marcos

EXECUTIVES HUDDLE. PSAC lead convenor and Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz shares his insights with President Bongbong Marcos on how the private sector could further help the government strengthen the digital infrastructure of the country. With him in this photo are PSAC Digital Infra lead Henry Aguda, Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, and PLDT/Smart Communications President and CEO Al Panlilio.

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Digital Infrastructure sector convened to tackle the critical issue of fortifying the nation’s digital landscape against escalating cyber threats. Chaired by Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convenor, and Henry Aguda, PSAC – Digital Infra Sector lead, the meeting culminated in presenting key recommendations to President Bongbong Marcos to bolster the country’s cyber defenses.

Addressing the pressing need for proactive measures, Aguda emphasized, “In our meeting with the President, we underscored the critical need for proactive measures to safeguard our nation’s critical information infrastructure. The recommendations we presented to President Marcos aim to fortify our defenses against evolving cyber threats, ensuring the resilience and security of our digital landscape.”

President Marcos acknowledged the urgency, “It looks like there is a great need for structural requirements in legislation… Let me work on the Cybersecurity Act, Anti-Mule, and the Online Site Blocking Act. We’ll see how far along these are… We will talk with the leadership of the Legislature and see how we can move it along quickly.”

PSAC Digital Infrastructure advocated strongly for an Executive Order mandating Minimum Information Security Standards for Critical Information Infrastructure in alignment with the National Cybersecurity Plan. This strategic move seeks to enhance the resilience of vital systems against potential cyber intrusions.

Highlighting urgency, the council stressed the certification of Senate Bill No. 1365, the Cybersecurity Act, and Senate Bill No. 2039, the Anti-Mule Act, as Priority Legislation. These bills hold substantial potential to fortify cybersecurity’s legal framework and combat financial cyber crimes.

Encouraging President Marcos’s support, PSAC Digital Infrastructure endorsed the upcoming Data Unity Summit and urged the President to deliver a keynote address. Emphasizing the administration’s commitment to fostering data unity and security is crucial.

The council fully supported the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to combat fraud and financial cyber threats to establish a Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group. This initiative will focus on creating a Mobile Device Database and Anti-Financial Crimes Command Center.

President Marcos stated, “I think that is basically what we are learning; we shouldn’t be shy about outsourcing because we don’t need to reinvent the wheel, which is being reinvented every day.”

The council reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating closely with the government and stakeholders to implement these recommendations effectively. The aim is to elevate the country’s cybersecurity posture and ensure a robust defense against evolving cyber threats.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC comprises business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism.

The Council helps the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, and improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos.

PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations based on what is happening on the ground. Follow PSAC on Twitter to get the latest news as it breaks: https://twitter.com/PSAC_PH.