PSAC outlines bold Digital Transformation strategies for President Marcos

Henry Aguda (center-left), Private Sector Advisory Council - Digital Infra Sector Lead, alongside PSAC members present transformative digital strategies to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aimed at enhancing internet connectivity and generating one million digital jobs across the Philippines (photo from the Presidential Communications Office)

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has presented a strategic proposal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that aims to significantly enhance internet connectivity and create one million digital jobs, thus advancing the Philippines’ digital infrastructure.

A significant development from the meeting is advancing the 10,000 Digital Civil Servants project. An imminent Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with partners, including the Civil Service Commission, Private Sector Jobs & Skills Corp (PCORP), and leading enterprises like Ayala, SM Group, National University, and Mapua, will kickstart this initiative. The project will begin with a foundational training of 40 participants in Singapore, who will lead a larger training cohort in the Philippines, significantly boosting the capabilities of our government’s digital services.

President Marcos has also directed a strategic focus on creating one million digital jobs by 2028, emphasizing aligning these opportunities with the evolving needs of the labor market. He has advocated for a presidential directive to empower the Inter-Agency Council for Development and Competitiveness of the Philippine Digital Workforce, which will spearhead public-private partnerships essential for targeted skills development and training programs.

In addressing the critical need for broader internet coverage, the President has prioritized expanding connectivity in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA), supporting infrastructure development to bridge digital divides. Efforts by the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) aim to streamline the permitting processes and reduce bureaucratic delays in deploying telecommunications infrastructure.

Additionally, Secretary Lotilla of the DOE introduced a security and rationalization program for protecting submarine cables and transmission lines, which is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted digital connectivity, especially in regions prone to land reclamation activities.

Looking forward, PSAC will develop a detailed proposal for nationwide, meaningful digital connectivity following a commercial agreement model to facilitate the construction and establishment of needed infrastructure. This initiative is set to provide widespread and reliable digital access, laying the groundwork for inclusive growth and sustained digital engagement across the Philippines.

“With these government-endorsed initiatives, we are set to transform the Philippine digital infrastructure, ensuring competitiveness in the global digital economy and fostering digital inclusivity for all Filipinos,” stated Henry Aguda, PSAC Digital Infrastructure Sector Lead and UnionDigital President and CEO.

Aguda thanked DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Aballos for his vital role in implementing Executive Order 32, which streamlines the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure permitting process. He highlighted the Anti-Red Tape Authority’s (ARTA) crucial involvement in this effort. “Secretary Aballos’s collaboration with ARTA has significantly accelerated our national digital infrastructure rollout, advancing us towards nationwide connectivity,” Aguda remarked.

PSAC is committed to a continued partnership with the government to implement these strategies, promising to keep stakeholders informed on the progress and further collaborative achievements.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC comprises business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism.

The Council helps the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, and improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos.

PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations based on what is happening on the ground.

Follow PSAC on Twitter to get the latest news as it breaks: https://twitter.com/PSAC_PH.