PSAC paves the way for an agreement with DOH, CHED, and PHAPi with President Marcos

Private Sector Advisory Council - Healthcare Sector Lead Paolo Borromeo (right) signs the Memorandum of Understanding with (from left to right) Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines President Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, Commission on Higher Education Chairman Julian Prospero De Vera III, and Department of Health Undersecretary Kenneth Ronquillo, with President Bongbong Marcos as a witness.

The Private Sector Advisory Council from the Healthcare Sector (PSAC-Health), together with the Department of Health (DOH), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PHAPi), signed a memorandum of agreement with President Bongbong Marcos as a witness to facilitate employment for underboard BS Nursing students. During their degree, these students will become CHED-certified and work as Clinical Care Associates in healthcare industries.

“The Clinical Care Associates Upskilling Program, formalized through the Joint Administrative Order [2023-0001], is a groundbreaking endeavor, and I am confident that it’s a program that will help address the lives of healthcare workers in the country today,” President Marcos said.

PSAC-Health has worked with DOH, 55 private hospitals, seven public hospitals, and CHED, along with 19 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), to implement the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) in response to the country’s critical shortage of qualified nurses.

“To the underboard nurses out there who are contemplating what to do next: I call on you to apply for this program and embrace the support being wholeheartedly given to you by the government and the institutions we represent,” Marcos added.

“The Commission commits to working with other government agencies and PSAC to implement all the strategic interventions that President Bongbong Marcos approved in a whole-of-government and whole-of-the-nation approach,” said CHED Chairman Julian Prospero De Vera III.

“I am confident that this policy would be extremely impactful as it addresses the problems and obstacles and allows our current registered nurses to focus more on high-value-added roles and functions,” said PSAC Healthcare Sector Lead Paolo Borromeo.

On July 19, 2023, Chairman Prospero de Vera III of CHED and Secretary of Health Dr. Teodoro Herbosa ceremonially signed and launched JAO No. 2023-0001, also known as the “Implementing Guidelines for the Nurse Workforce Complementation and Upskilling Program for Clinical Care Associates (CCAs).” This landmark initiative results from a collaborative effort between the government and the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Healthcare Sector Group.

Implementing the JAO showcases the power of government and private sector collaboration. The PSAC-Health has played a vital role in shaping the Nurse Workforce Complementation and Upskilling Program, ensuring its alignment with the vision of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s administration.

Leading hospitals and higher education institutions, including Healthway Medical Network (HMN), Metro Pacific Hospitals Inc. (MPHI), Mt. Grace Hospitals Inc., and the Philippine Private Hospitals Association Inc. (PPHAPI), have pledged their commitment to the Clinical Care Associates program by participating in the MOU signing event.

Higher education institutions such as Our Lady of Fatima University, Far Eastern University, St. Paul University Philippines, Trinity University of Asia, National Teachers College, and National University are also pivotal partners in shaping the future of healthcare in the Philippines through this program.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC comprises business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism. The Council will help the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, and improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos. PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations based on what is happening. Follow PSAC on Twitter to get the latest news as it breaks: https://twitter.com/PSAC_PH.