PSAC Promotes Collaboration to Accelerate Digital Growth

ASEAN Business Advisory Council Executive Director Patrick Chua and Chairman Jose Ma. Concepcion III, PSAC Lead for Digital Infrastructure Myla Villanueva, and GoDigital Philippines chair Atty. Mark S. Gorriceta seal a partnership to support digital inclusion and AI-driven growth ahead of the 2026 ASEAN Summit in the Philippines

ASEAN Business Advisory Council Executive Director Patrick Chua and Chairman Jose Ma. Concepcion III, PSAC Lead for Digital Infrastructure Myla Villanueva, and GoDigital Philippines chair Atty. Mark S. Gorriceta seal a partnership to support digital inclusion and AI-driven growth ahead of the 2026 ASEAN Summit in the Philippines

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Private Sector Advisory Council–Digital Infrastructure (PSAC-DI), ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), and GoDigital Philippines have formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen regional cooperation, and support the Philippines’ preparations as host of the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for policy dialogue, stakeholder consultations and joint programs focused on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence adoption and inclusion across Southeast Asia. The partnership, which runs through December 2026, aims to align private sector initiatives with ASEAN-BAC priorities and the Philippine government’s agenda, including programs supporting MSMEs, emerging technologies and regional digital-economy integration.

The MOA signing was led by PSAC-DI Sector Lead Myla Villanueva, ASEAN-BAC Philippines Chair Jose Ma. Concepcion III and GoDigital Philippines Chair Atty. Mark S. Gorriceta, with representatives from partner organizations in attendance.

“This partnership underscores the private sector’s readiness to support the Philippines’ role as ASEAN host and to help shape a more inclusive, innovative, and secure digital future for the region,” said Myla Villanueva, PSAC Lead for Digital Infrastructure. “Through collaboration with ASEAN-BAC and GoDigital Philippines, we aim to ensure that digital transformation translates into real opportunities for Filipino businesses and communities.”

Under the partnership, PSAC will work with ASEAN-BAC and GoDigital Philippines to facilitate policy dialogue and stakeholder engagements, including participation in ASEAN-level consultations and working groups. The cooperation will support MSME development through consultations, knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives, as well as joint contributions to regional programs and priority workstreams on digital transformation and innovation.

The collaboration will also support the preparation of policy inputs, identification of speakers and mobilization of industry sponsorships for events related to the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

The initiative reflects PSAC’s continuing role in strengthening public-private collaboration to accelerate the country’s digital transformation. By aligning industry expertise with national priorities, the partnership aims to help position the Philippines as a leader in advancing a secure, innovative and inclusive digital economy in Southeast Asia.

About the Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) was established by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors. Comprised of business leaders and experts across six key areas—Agriculture, Infrastructure, Digital Infrastructure, Education & Jobs, Healthcare, and Tourism—PSAC plays a vital role in driving economic growth. The council’s private sector executives are strategically convened by Sabin M. Aboitiz, President and CEO of the Aboitiz Group, ensuring strong leadership and effective engagement.

PSAC supports the government’s commitment to transforming the Philippine economy by advancing infrastructure development, creating jobs, attracting investments, promoting digitalization, enhancing agricultural productivity, supporting MSMEs, and boosting tourism. It also champions education reforms and upskilling initiatives to equip Filipinos with the knowledge and skills needed for a globally competitive workforce. Through these efforts, PSAC aims to build a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business environment.

The Council continuously provides policy recommendations to the government, regularly reporting to the President to offer insights, track progress, and refine strategies based on real-time developments.