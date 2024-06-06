PSAC says PBBM’s Directives to Modernize Infrastructure and Logistics Poised to Boost Efficiency and Economic Growth

PSAC Infrastructure Sector meeting with President Marcos and his cabinet members discussing recommendations to modernize the infrastructure of the Philippines, aiming to boost efficiency and economic growth (screen grab from RTVM)

PSAC Infrastructure Sector meeting with President Marcos and his cabinet members discussing recommendations to modernize the infrastructure of the Philippines, aiming to boost efficiency and economic growth (screen grab from RTVM)

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Private Sector Advisory Council’s (PSAC) Lead Convenor and Aboitiz Group CEO and President Sabin Aboitiz said, “The President’s directives mark a significant step towards modernizing our infrastructure and logistics sectors. By ensuring 24/7 port operations and integrating water-related projects, we are poised to see substantial improvements in efficiency and economic growth. The commitment to resolving road blockages and developing a comprehensive supply chain roadmap will further streamline our processes and reduce costs.”

PSAC held its fourth Infrastructure Sectoral Meeting at Malacañang Palace, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (PBBM). The meeting focused on crucial infrastructure and logistics issues pivotal to the nation’s economic development, resulting in several significant agreements.

PBBM underscored the necessity for all ports to operate continuously, with a full complement of personnel available round the clock. This directive extends beyond the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to all agencies involved in the screening and checking of imported goods, particularly food and agricultural products. “Let’s keep it running, whatever you have in the day, that is the same amount, same number of people at night. This is not a skeleton crew but a full complement of personnel who will take care of any kind of business that is there,” stated PBBM.

Further emphasizing an integrated approach, PBBM instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to combine its flood control program with other water-related projects, including irrigation, water supply, and power generation. He highlighted the need for a cohesive strategy involving the Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Agriculture (DA), and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA). Referring to the Small Water Impounding Project (SWIP) initiated by former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson, PBBM noted, “We are trying to improve on that.. this is still called SWIP but it is not small.”

Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Benjamin Abalos committed to assigning a point person to collaborate with port operators and local government units (LGUs) to resolve road blockages leading to major ports nationwide. This initiative aims to alleviate congestion and ensure smooth transport operations.

Additionally, the PSAC Infrastructure Logistics Subsector presented the need for a comprehensive supply chain roadmap to reduce costs and address various issues, including erratic pricing, local policies, and toll fees. PBBM supported the proposal, emphasizing the importance of policy reforms to enhance competitiveness. Secretary Abalos reported ongoing discussions with trucking companies to enforce the Executive Order banning LGUs from collecting toll fees, urging cooperation to ensure compliance.

These strategic initiatives underscore the administration’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure efficiency and economic resilience. The PSAC will continue to provide support and recommendations to facilitate these developments.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC comprises business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism.

The Council helps the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, and improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos.

PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations based on what is happening on the ground.

Follow PSAC on Twitter to get the latest news as it breaks: https://twitter.com/PSAC_PH.