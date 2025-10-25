PTFOMS, NAPOLCOM Ink Agreement to Strengthen Protection, Cooperation for Media Workers

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) and the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement today, 24 October 2025, marking a significant step toward creating a safer and more supportive environment for media workers across the country.

Among the key initiatives is the establishment of an effective case referral and investigation system, designed to facilitate quick response and decisive action on incidents involving media workers. A joint monitoring mechanism will also be set up to ensure continuous, real-time sharing of information, helping to prevent cases from falling through the cracks.

In addition to investigative processes, the agreement prioritizes the protection of media workers through mechanisms that will expedite referrals for protective custody and psychosocial support—ensuring victims of threats or violence receive timely assistance.

Education and awareness will be central to this partnership. Both agencies will review and enhance existing policies on media relations, emphasizing principles of press freedom, the right to information, and responsible communication.

The agreement underscores the importance of policy reform, including engaging media workers’ groups in decision-making processes and strengthening guidelines to better protect their rights. To promote long-term cooperation, regional capacity-building activities will be conducted to train law enforcement officers and media personnel, fostering stronger collaboration and respect.

Both agencies will advocate with relevant authorities, including the Department of Justice, to ensure investigation reports are credible and hold weight in legal proceedings. They will also hold regular meetings to assess progress, set new targets, and reinforce their shared commitment.

“This agreement is more than just a document; it is a shared vow to protect the rights of media workers, uphold press freedom, and promote transparency and accountability in our society,” said Jose Torres Jr., Executive Director of PTFOMS. “Together, we aim to ensure every media practitioner can perform their duties safely, freely, and without fear or obstruction.”

The collaborative effort between PTFOMS and NAPOLCOM highlights the Philippine government’s strong commitment to safeguarding press freedom and ensuring that media workers can operate in a secure and supportive environment.