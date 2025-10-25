Home>News>PTFOMS, NAPOLCOM Ink Agreement to Strengthen Protection, Cooperation for Media Workers
News

PTFOMS, NAPOLCOM Ink Agreement to Strengthen Protection, Cooperation for Media Workers

Journal Online6
PTFOMS and NAPOLCOM Ink Agreement for Media Workers

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) and the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement today, 24 October 2025, marking a significant step toward creating a safer and more supportive environment for media workers across the country.

Among the key initiatives is the establishment of an effective case referral and investigation system, designed to facilitate quick response and decisive action on incidents involving media workers. A joint monitoring mechanism will also be set up to ensure continuous, real-time sharing of information, helping to prevent cases from falling through the cracks.

In addition to investigative processes, the agreement prioritizes the protection of media workers through mechanisms that will expedite referrals for protective custody and psychosocial support—ensuring victims of threats or violence receive timely assistance.

PTFOMS and NAPOLCOM Ink Agreement for Media Workers

Education and awareness will be central to this partnership. Both agencies will review and enhance existing policies on media relations, emphasizing principles of press freedom, the right to information, and responsible communication.

The agreement underscores the importance of policy reform, including engaging media workers’ groups in decision-making processes and strengthening guidelines to better protect their rights. To promote long-term cooperation, regional capacity-building activities will be conducted to train law enforcement officers and media personnel, fostering stronger collaboration and respect.

Both agencies will advocate with relevant authorities, including the Department of Justice, to ensure investigation reports are credible and hold weight in legal proceedings. They will also hold regular meetings to assess progress, set new targets, and reinforce their shared commitment.

“This agreement is more than just a document; it is a shared vow to protect the rights of media workers, uphold press freedom, and promote transparency and accountability in our society,” said Jose Torres Jr., Executive Director of PTFOMS. “Together, we aim to ensure every media practitioner can perform their duties safely, freely, and without fear or obstruction.”

The collaborative effort between PTFOMS and NAPOLCOM highlights the Philippine government’s strong commitment to safeguarding press freedom and ensuring that media workers can operate in a secure and supportive environment.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

World

Before it’s to late

VOCP
MEXICO CITY, Oct 29, 2020 (AFP) - Fear of dying from the coronavirus led Laura Villa to finally get around
Fernando Zobel de Ayala
Fernando Zobel de Ayala
Business

Ayala commits to achieve net zero by 2050

Journal Online
MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in the country, is committing to achieve net zero greenhouse
Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Olexander Nechytaylo and UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque
Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Olexander Nechytaylo and UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque
World

UKRAINE taps Roque to prosecute war sexual abuses by Russian military

Journal Online
Ukraine has tapped UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque to handle cases of abuse of Ukrainian women by invading Russian forces
Shen Hao Dong and Liu Huan
The two fugitives nabbed by BI at NAIA for being undesirables. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

Two wanted Chinese fugitives nabbed by BI at NAIA

Itchie G. Cabayan
TWO Chinese nationals who are wanted for deportation for being undesirable aliens were arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) at