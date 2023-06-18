Public advisory on suspicious offshore gaming job offers

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), in coordination with concerned government agencies, has been continuously investigating reports of unscrupulous groups offering offshore gaming related employment opportunities to both local and foreign nationals using social media groups, dating apps, and messaging applications.

The job postings, usually looking for prospective Customer Service Representatives with experience in cryptocurrency trading, entice unsuspecting victims with high-paying jobs and numerous attractive benefits only to find themselves being used in scam activities.

In line with this, PAGCOR warns the public to be vigilant and cautious of these job advertisements. Online Dating Services and Cryptocurrency Investments are not part of the authorized acts of its Offshore Gaming Licensees and Service Providers and any information on these unauthorized activities may be reported to the POGO Hotline No. 0927-8098610 or [email protected].

PAGCOR advocates for responsible gaming only through legitimate online gaming operations. For the updated list of PAGCOR-authorized gaming entities and gaming websites/platforms, please refer to the agency’s official website www.pagcor.ph/regulatory/accredited-service-providers.php