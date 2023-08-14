Public viewing for former Manila Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE public viewing for the remains of former Manila Vice Mayor Danilo ‘Danny’ Lacuna has begun at the Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City where relatives, friends and supporters continue to flock to pay their last respects.

The said public viewing is for all those who wish to honor the late Vice Mayor will be up to August 17, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Interment will be on Friday, August 18.

The former Vice Mayor passed on at age 85 on Sunday morning, August 13, 2023.

He is survivied by his wife Melanie “Inday” Lacuna and five children, namely Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, architect Dennis, Liza and incumbent Manila Councilors Lei and Philip.

“A man of great service and compassion, Danny touched many, creating a life that spans further than just his years and into the hearts of us all where he will remain forever,”Mayor Honey stated in her post.

Vice Mayor Danny served as Manila Councilor from 1968 to 1975 and Vice Mayor of Manila from 1970 to 1971 and then from 1988 to 1992 and again from 1998 to 2007.

He founded the now ruling political party in the city, Asenso Manileño, from which Mayors Isko Moreno and Honey Lacuna came.

The late Vice Mayor Danny was also adviser of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) during his incumbency.