Public warned vs. fake BI social media account

THE public was warned by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) against falling prey to the proliferation of scam accounts on social media using the bureau.

BI chief Norman Tansingco said that his office received reports of email accounts and social media pages extorting unknowing people in the guise of being official pages.

The BI said that in February, he received information about an email address sending invoices requesting P25,000 for a supposed package from Japan that was being held for release.

Tansingco added that they received another similar complaint, extorting the victims P3,000 for the release of a package from Syria.

“In another complaint reported to us, a victim was being asked P20,000 for the release of luggage being held at the airport,” said Tansingco.

He also clarified that the BI is not in any way connected to the release of parcels or cargoes.

It can be recalled that in 2022, the BI inked a coordination agreement with the CICC to strengthen efforts against cybercrimes.

The BI Chief said that they have forwarded details of the case to the Cybercrime investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) for investigation.