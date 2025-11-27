Home>News>QR Code Portal launched by BOC-Port of Batangas for faster, Easier access on customs info
Itchie G. Cabayan6
BOC Port of Batangas
BOC-POB District Collector Mimel Talusan and former Finance Serc. Ralph Recto launch the QR Code in the said port. (JERRY S. TAN)

Bureau of Customs–Port of Batangas (BOC-POB) District Collector Carmelita ‘Mimel’ Talusan led the official launch of the Port of Batangas’ QR Code Access System, a one-stop digital gateway designed to streamline access to customs-related information and services, among others.

“In support of BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno’s digital transformation agenda, the QR Code system provides stakeholders with modern and convenient access to customs information, minimizes delays, and strengthens our commitment to transparent and responsive service,” Talusan said.

The system was officially unveiled during the port visit of then Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto on November 7, 2025, wherein then Secretary of Finance commended the Port’s initiatives, achievements and reforms, highlighting its progress in digitalization and customs modernization.

“Batangas will remain the logistics powerhouse of Southern Luzon for years to come. We have seen progress not only in revenue but in reforms, from real-time vessel monitoring applications and digital dashboards that track collections and cargo to a faster document processing system, and many digitalization initiatives,” he said.

Talusan explained that designed for importers, exporters, brokers, logistics companies and the public, the QR Code provides direct access to essential customs information in one scan.

She said it consolidates import and export procedures, documentary requirements, customs rules and regulations, related government agency links including Department of Finance (DOF) and FAQs, helping users avoid navigating multiple platforms.

“This initiative is aligned with the Port of Batangas’ efforts to modernize operations and enhance service delivery,” Talusan said, as she also encouraged all port users to utilize, at their own convenience, the QR Code for quick and seamless access to up-to-date customs information.

