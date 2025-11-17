Oblate three-day protest walk

QUEZON PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES – Environmental group serves Lakad-Panaghoy Para sa Sangnilikha on November 17-19 to cry for a true solution to the ecological crisis, citing specific calls to halt environmentally-destructive projects in the province.

Coinciding with the Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United of Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belém, Brazil, the Quezon for Environment (QUEEN), a coalition of green advocacy and inter-faith groups, strongly plea for the obstruction of corporate-serving projects, that systematically impede social and ecological justice, otherwise serving the interest of the poor.

Oblate three-day protest walk

The ‘pilgrimage of hope’, which traverses through municipalities of Mauban, Tayabas City, Pagbilao, and Atimonan, particularly denounces local projects in the province tagged as climate-exacerbating devices. Meralco Gen’s (MGEN) proposed 1,200 MW Atimonan coal-fired power plant remains a big thorn to communities which they fought for a decade, arguing a non-necessary addition to the ‘coal capital’ title of the province.

Consequently, the protest also laments the Ayala Group of Companies’ proposed 247 MW Banahaw Wind Power Project in the sacred and protected area of Mt. Banahaw, and the flooding of ‘destructive RE’ projects in the province. Extractives, which aggravate risks of the climate disasters in several parts of Quezon, are called to cease.

Oblate three-day protest walk

Government agencies, which are supposed to protect the interest of the people, now play a significant role in the expedition of most environmentally-destructive projects’ greenlighting.

“Greed invites human-made disasters which the innocent, poorest communities are mostly suffering. And we want those corporations, in collusion with concerned government bodies, to realize that they are not solely taking profits, but lives”, said Rev. Fr. Warren Puno, Convenor of the Quezon for Environment.

The suffering of communities from continuing intensified disasters, which in the past decades battered the World Index top-notch country, are even more exacerbated by the abominable corruption that recently exploded in the eyes of the Filipino people.

Oblate three-day protest walk

Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) and supertyphoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong), withdrew nearly 300 lives, causing billions of peso in damage, displacing millions of communities in the Luzon and Visayas regions during the first half of November.

“Doing nothing in the middle of a human-made crisis is like watching a massacre without even showing a piece of grimace”, said Rev. Msgr. Emmanuel MA. Villareal, a Quezonian priest and environmental advocate.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

DPWH-JICA Road Disaster Prevention
Nation

DPWH-JICA Hold 2nd Coordination Meeting on Road Disaster Prevention

Journal Online
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) once again met with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the implementation
PDIC Logo
Business

PDIC swiftly pays P614-M in deposit insurance in 2023

Journal Online
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) paid depositors of banks ordered closed in 2023 a total of P614.0 million in
LPPO library
Provincial

Laguna PPO to Launch a Digital Library to Empower Officers

Journal Online
Camp BGen Paciano Rizal – Laguna Police Provincial Office (PPO) takes a significant step forward in empowering its officers with
Metro

Most wanted car thief in Calabarzon cornered

VOCP
PHILIPPINE National Police Highway Patrol Group director, Brigadier General Alexander C. Tagum yesterday announced the arrest of one of the