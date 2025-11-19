Quezon City Awards Seven Startups with Php 1 Million each at the Startup QC Cohort 4 Demo Day

499 SHARES Share Tweet

Quezon City, Philippines – The Quezon City Government recognized seven outstanding startups with Php 1 million equity-free grants each during the Startup QC Cohort 4 Demo Day.

In collaboration with startup accelerator Launchgarage, the event gathered founders, investors, and policymakers in celebration of the city’s growing reputation as the country’s innovation and startup capital. Out of nine (9) finalists, seven (7) startups were chosen for their innovative, scalable, and socially attuned solutions.

Launched under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte, the Startup QC Program empowers early-stage startups through funding, mentorship, and access to a vibrant innovation network — driving inclusive economic growth, sustainability, and digital transformation across the city.

“Innovation is not just about technology — it is about empathy, service, and equity,” said Mayor Joy Belmonte. “Through Startup QC, we are proving that governance and innovation can work hand in hand, that a local government can be both visionary and inclusive.”

To further strengthen its innovation ecosystem, the City is also finalizing the Business Investment and Trade Incentives for Startups (BITIS) Ordinance, which will provide fiscal incentives and a supportive environment for entrepreneurs to scale and succeed. The Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (LEDIPO) will spearhead its official launch under the Invest with QC campaign.

Empowering Startups that Reflect the Nation’s Needs

This year’s Cohort 4 grantees represent key industries that mirror the evolving needs of Filipino communities — from clean energy and human resource development to recreation, health innovation, and digital transformation.

Briyo – Builds modular, bamboo-based wind and hydro turbines for off-grid communities (Sustainable Energy)

Hireable – AI-powered freelance hiring and KPI matching platform (Human Resource Technology)

Kazam On-Demand Services – Flexible online marketplace for part-time household help (Human Resource Technology)

Laro – Sports and recreation booking and community app (Sports and Recreation Technology)

Agap.ai – AI-powered developmental screening tool for parents (Health Technology)

Soolok – Streamlines foreclosure data and home acquisition within 45 days (Property Technology)

Xamun.AI – AI platform that converts business requirements into applications in weeks (Information Technology)

Emerging Themes: Startups that Address Real Needs

This year’s Cohort 4 grantees show how startups in Quezon City are responding to real challenges faced by Filipinos.

Hireable and Kazam On-Demand Services reflect changes in work today, from hybrid jobs to the gig economy, providing flexible income opportunities and fair access to employment for freelancers and informal workers.

Agapai, a health-focused AI tool, supports parents in monitoring their children’s developmental milestones, promoting early intervention even outside formal healthcare settings. While it is not a diagnostic tool, it aligns with Quezon City’s goal of inclusive support for all children, including those with disabilities.

Together, these startups show that innovation in Quezon City is practical, socially aware, and designed to improve lives while contributing to broader conversations on sustainability and technology.

Fostering an Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem

Beyond financial support, the Startup QC Program provides capacity-building,mentorship, and access to investors and potential clients. Each cohort strengthens Quezon City’s role as an active enabler of entrepreneurship, bridging startups with industries and creating a sustainable innovation pipeline that benefits the wider economy.

By investing in its innovation ecosystem, Quezon City ensures that startups not only survive but thrive, becoming vital contributors to national development and social progress.

About StartUp QC

The Quezon City Government recognizes the important role of startups as a reflection of a diverse, vibrant economy and its empowered citizens. The StartUp QC Program was created by the city government with the aim to create jobs, cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit, and promote innovation. For more information, visit the StartUp QC Program Facebook page at fb.com/StartUpQuezonCity.