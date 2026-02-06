Ramazan Gitinov Eyes Defining Moment At BRAVE CF 104 In Serbia

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Ramazan Gitinov has never been short on victories. What he has been waiting for is a moment. On Saturday, February 14, in Belgrade, Serbia, that moment arrives.

BRAVE Combat Federation opens its 2026 campaign with BRAVE CF 104 at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall, a centerpiece event of BRAVE International Combat Week staged alongside the IMMAF European Championships.

Serbia, long passionate about combat sports, once again becomes a meeting point for the global MMA community. And in the middle of a card filled with international names, one lightweight contest carries a deeper narrative of legacy, pressure, and arrival.

Gitinov, the No. 2-ranked contender in the promotion’s talent-filled lightweight division, walks into Belgrade undefeated at 6-0 as a professional mixed martial artist. But numbers alone cannot capture the weight of his run.

Stretching across amateur and professional ranks, the Bahraini standout carries a remarkable 35-fight winning streak, a level of sustained dominance rarely seen in modern MMA.

“I have been preparing for this stage my entire life,” Gitinov said. “Every fight, every tournament, every medal brought me here. Belgrade is not just another fight for me. It is my moment to show the world who I am.”

Before turning pro, Gitinov built one of the most decorated amateur careers in MMA history. A three-time IMMAF World Champion and a multi-medalist across European, Asian, World, and MMA Supercup competitions, he thrived in championship environments where pressure breaks most fighters.

Instead, Gitinov sharpened himself within it.

“Amateur MMA taught me discipline, composure, and how to win under pressure,” he explained. “Those experiences never leave you. When the lights are brightest, I feel at home.”

Now, he carries that championship pedigree into the BRAVE CF cage, representing the continued rise of Bahrain as a global MMA powerhouse.

Standing across from him, however, is a fighter built on disruption.

Armenia’s Artur Arutyunyan enters with an 11-3 standing and a five-fight winning streak, a dangerous finisher whose résumé reveals ten stoppage victories.

More telling is his durability. In eleven wins and fourteen fights, Arutyunyan has never been submitted.

The matchup is layered with intrigue. Gitinov’s relentless championship consistency meets Arutyunyan’s finishing instincts and proven toughness.

It is a clash not just of skill sets, but of identities. One built on sustained perfection, the other on decisive endings.

For Gitinov, the setting adds deeper meaning. BRAVE CF 104 unfolds during a week celebrating amateur MMA, the very battleground where he once ruled the world.

“IMMAF was my foundation,” he reflected. “To fight during this week, in front of fans who understand the journey from amateur to professional, is something special. I want to inspire the next generation the same way I was inspired.”

Belgrade has long appreciated technical, high-level competition. A knowledgeable crowd, a historic venue, and a global stage now frame a fight that could redefine the lightweight landscape in the organization.

“This is not just about staying unbeaten,” Gitinov shared. “This is about proving that my dominance is real, that I belong among the best in the world, and that this is only the beginning.”

