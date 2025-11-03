637 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF), in partnership with the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), is bringing back the acclaimed Alon exhibit to the Ramon Magsaysay Center beginning 30 October 2025. Alon, focused on the issue of plastic waste in the oceans, using surfers as a central theme, is the Foundation’s first foray into a large-scale art installation and underscores the Center’s evolving role as a space for art, culture, and social advocacy.

RMAF President Susan Afan shared, “The Ramon Magsaysay Center is more than an iconic building —it is a hub for inspiration, hope, and engagement. By opening our doors to these kinds of installations that spark awareness and participation, we are turning important messages into lived experiences. With our close proximity to the picturesque Manila Bay and our continuing support to environmental issues it is natural for us to kick off the Ramon Magsaysay Center’s evolution as a public space with Alon.”

Originally mounted by DLS-CSB’s Center for Campus Art in 2019, the Alon exhibit features surfers from six surfing camps located all over the Philippines, holding in their hands the scourge of our beaches, rivers, and oceans—plastic.

DLS-CSB President and RMAF Trustee, Bro. Edmundo “Dodo” Fernandez, FSC emphasized the importance of bringing art into public spaces. “We welcome this partnership as it reflects both DLS-CSB and RMAF’s common mission to use creativity in the service of humanity.

Art thrives when it provokes reflection and empathy. The Ramon Magsaysay Center is a remarkable canvas for Alon because it is open, visible, and accessible, a place where art meets the everyday passerby and reminds us of our shared responsibility to care for the world.”

The Alon Exhibit is free and open to the public starting 30 October 2025 at the Ramon Magsaysay Center. Visitors are encouraged to explore the installation and take part in this ongoing dialogue on environmental stewardship.

The exhibit also sets the stage for the Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Week from 4 to 7 November 2025, featuring public events that honor this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awardees.

Among these are the lectures of 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees from 4-6 November 2025, leading up to the 67th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Presentation Ceremonies on 7 November 2025 at The Metropolitan Theater, Manila. All events will be livestreamed on the Foundation’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MagsaysayAward/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/MagsaysayAward).