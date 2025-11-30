Ramon S. Ang says he won’t enter politics

222 SHARES Share Tweet

“I will be a dependable partner in building our country, nothing more.”

This was the reaction of San Miguel Corp. President and CEO Ramon Ang, after reports surfaced saying he is the best choice to lead the country in case a civilian-military junta results from the flood-control corruption scandal, said to be the biggest in Philippine history.

“I have been getting many messages today, and I also saw the story that has been circulating. Let me put things to rest: I am not entering politics,” said Ang, who is also President of the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), operator of the NAIA Terminals since its privatization over a year ago.

In his social media post, Ang said that he is known by most people as someone who works quietly in business, building projects, fixing water he can and supporting government and communities.

“That is where I believe I can contribute the most, and that is where I intend to stay,” he said, in effect dispelling any belief or hope that he might be interested to lead the country.

“Our country is facing many challenges, and it is understandable that people want things resolved quickly. But moving forward will never depend on one individual. It will take government, private sector, and the public all moving in the same direction. My focus is to support that effort,” Ang underscored.

In the same post, Ang also expressed gratitude for those who reached out and urged everyone to “continue working together for the good of our nation.”

Ang’s post was triggered by rumors and even reports that some quarters, particularly from the business sector, are eyeing him as a possible leader who can lead the nation out of corruption.

In the midst of the flood control scandal, Ang has offered to help solve the flooding problem at no cost to the government, even joking that when he does so, some politicians will lose ‘potential income,’ in apparent reference to kickbacks that result from flood control projects.