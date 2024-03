Rank 2 Most Wanted ng CALABARZON arestado sa kasong Kidnapping

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay hands over financial aid to an ex-member of Dawlah Islamiyah through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, during a dialogue held in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur from March 19 to 20. Usec. Tanjusay said the Marawi City dialogue was the third leg of the DSWD’s benchmarking study on former combatants of non-state armed groups to improve its case management strategy for peace and development.