Rape suspect nabbed at NAIA

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Philippine National Police – Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) Director PBGen Christopher Abrahano commended the swift response by airport authorities that resulted in the arrest of a rape suspect who was about to depart for another country.

In a coordinated effort by the members of the PNP-AVSEGROUP and Crime Investigation and Detection Group- Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (CIDG-ATCU), the suspect was successfully apprehended at NAIA Terminal 3, Pasay City.

The suspect, a 32-year-old male resident of Pasay City, was a departing passenger on a flight bound for Osaka.

The Bureau of Immigration confirmed the suspect’s identity and established that he has an outstanding warrant of arrest for violation of Rape under Republic Act No. 8353, with Criminal Case No. 5891-B-2024 and non-bailable.

The said warrant was issued by Hon. Vernard V. Quijano, Presiding Judge of RTC, Judicial Region, Branch 123 of Biñan City, Laguna, dated January 23, 2024.

The suspect was duly informed of the nature of the offense for which he was charged and was apprised of his constitutional rights during his arrest, even as an Alternative Recording Device (ARD) was utilized in accordance with the law.

The suspect is currently in the custody of CIDG-ATCU at Camp Crame, awaiting legal proceedings.

“The PNP AVSEGROUP remains at the forefront of ensuring the integrity of aviation security across all airports in the country. We are dedicated to ensuring that lawbreakers cannot evade justice,” hAbrahano said.