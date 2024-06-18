Rapist of minor nabbed by MPD

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) arrested in Intramuros, Manila a 32-year-old man said to be wanted for raping a minor.

Now in the custody of the MPD-District Police Intelligence Operation Unit headed by Maj. Kevin Bautista is suspect Johnrel Eapoñol Hordonez, who is wanted for two counts of qualified rape of minor and four counts of sexual assault under Art. 266-A(2) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to RA 7610 as amended by RA 11648.

The suspect was nabbed at 12:30 p.m. along Magallanes Street in Brgy. 655 Zone 69 in Intramuros, Maynila.

Hordonez was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Roy Gironella of the Manila RTC Br 43 dated June 5, 2024.

No bail was recommended by the court for the case of qualified rape while a P200,000 bail was set for his four counts of sexual assault.