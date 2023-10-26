Re-routing and road closure to be implemented in Manila for ‘Undas’

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Manila city government announced that certain roads will be closed and a rerouting will be implemented during the long weekend, in connection with the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

According to Mayor Honey Lacuna’s spokesperson, Atty. Princess Abante, the roads leading to the Manila North Cemetery in Sta.Cruz will be closed to traffic beginning October 31.

This includes Aurora Boulevard (Dimasalang Road to Rizal Avenue); Dimasalang Road (from Makiling Street to Blumentritt Road); Pedro Guevarra Street (from Cavite Street to Aurora Boulevard); Blumentritt Road (from Andres Bonifacio to P. Guevarra Street); Retiro Street (from Dimasalang Road to Blumentritt Road);Maceda Street (from Makiling Street to Dimasalang Road).

Abante added that parking areas have been assigned on Pedro Guevarra Street , Felix Huertas Street , Oroquieta Street and Simoun Street.

Motorists were advised to use the alternative routes. Those going to La Loma and Chinese Cemeteries may use Rizal Avenue and J. Abad Santos Avenue to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from Rizal Avenue may pass through Blumentritt straight to Rizal Avenue to point of destination.

Trailer trucks or heavy vehicles coming from A.H. Lacson Avenue going to Dimasalang Road may go straight to Yuseco Street to point of destination while vehicles from Dimasalang that need to pass through Blumentritt may turn right to Makiling Street, straight to Blumentritt Extension to point of destination

Base sa Metro Manila Development Authority, ang number coding ay suspendido mula.Oktubre 30, Nobyembre 1 at 2.