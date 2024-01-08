Ready, Set, Biyahe: Lalamove Philippines opens 2024 with Partner Driver Health Fair series in Luzon, Cebu

443 SHARES Share Tweet

With the commitment to holistically support its partner drivers, leading on-demand delivery platform Lalamove Philippines welcomes 2024 with a reward to thousands of delivery drivers for their hard work over the holidays through the “Ready, Set, Biyahe: Partner Driver Health Fair Series” in Luzon and Cebu.

Existing and aspiring partner drivers of Lalamove in Mega Manila are free to join in the Ready, Set, Biyahe Partner Driver Health Fair series, with the first stop to be held on January 20, 2024 at the Lalamove QC Hub in 518-C, A. Bonifacio Avenue, San Jose, Quezon City. The next leg will be on January 27, 2024 at the Lalamove Hub in Pampanga at Gruppo del Diamante Magalang, Ave., Angeles, Pampanga, while the final event will be on February 4, 2024 in Cebu. Activities in the three locations start at 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

“We want to kickstart the year by rewarding our dedicated partner drivers with our first-ever Partner Driver Health Fair. All year round, Lalamove partner drivers enjoy health benefits from our Panalomove program, but through the Health Fair, we’re bringing these on-ground with more health and wellness treats for them,” said Djon Nacario, Managing Director of Lalamove Philippines.

Ready, Set, Biyahe Partner Driver Health Fair Benefits

For a “biyahe-ready” 2024, all active Lalamove delivery drivers will get access to free health consultations in partnership with Doctor Anywhere, which include blood pressure and blood sugar check-ups. Partner drivers can also get free eye check-ups, thanks to Executive Optical partnership with the on-demand delivery app.

Lalamove has also teamed up with InvestED, a leading student loan provider in the Philippines, to offer free well-being workshops about stress management and budgeting.

Pag-IBIG will also be readily available on the ground to give partner drivers a more convenient way to access the government agency’s perks such as a fast collection of the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card and easily assist them with their Pag-IBIG multipurpose loan applications.

Early bird attendees can also expect tons of freebies from Petron, GCash, Prestone, Organique, and so much more.

How to Join the 2024 Partner Driver Health Fair

Lalamove partner drivers may register via bit.ly/LalamovePartnerDriverHealthFair2024 to enjoy the perks of the Health Fair and will only need to present a Viber confirmation upon entering the venue.

Walk-in Lalamove partner drivers are also free to participate in the events series. Lalamove will also be ready to onboard interested individuals to apply as a Lalamove partner driver at the event with a 50 percent deposit fee discount. They can quickly participate in the programs, provided they bring the following requirements:

Professional Driver’s License Valid NBI Clearance Vehicle Official receipt (OR) and Certificate of Registration (CR) Deed of Sale Letter of Authorization (LOA) if the vehicle is owned by someone else

New and existing Lalamove partner drivers also get to purchase a Lalabag (a thermal bag) on-site for PHP 999, which is available for a limited time only.

The Health Fair series is a continuous commitment of the country’s leading on-demand delivery platform to holistically support its partner driver community as they enter this year with a healthy lifestyle and renewed enthusiasm.

“Our partner drivers worked extremely hard during the holiday season to cater to the peak demand in delivery orders. As we open the New Year, we want to give back to our partner drivers because they deserve the best,” remarked Nacario.

For more information on Lalamove partner driver benefits, visit https://www.lalamove.com/en-ph/driver/exclusive-benefit.

ABOUT LALAMOVE

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove is an on-demand delivery platform born with a mission to empower communities by making delivery fast, simple, and affordable. At the click of a button, individuals, small businesses, and corporations can access a wide fleet of delivery vehicles operated by professional driver partners.

Powered by technology, we seamlessly connect people, vehicles, freights and roads, moving things that matter and bringing benefits to local communities in 11 markets across Asia and Latin America.