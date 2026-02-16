Real Life Stories – DSWD’s KALAHI CIDSS brings education closer to home in Bukidnon

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Bukidnon is known for its vast landscapes, rolling mountains, and fertile plains that seem to guard the communities nestled within them. Yet beyond its breathtaking beauty are remote barangays where access to basic services remains a daily struggle.

In Barangay Pualas, part of the municipality of Baungon, children once walked nearly an hour just to reach school—choosing long treks over transportation to save money.

For years, the lack of classrooms and poor road conditions challenged students and parents alike. Overcrowded rooms made learning difficult, and some children had to attend school in other barangays. But change began when residents decided that waiting was no longer an option.

Through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS), the community found not only funding—but a voice.

Leading the charge was Michael Lademora, community volunteer, who rallied more than 50 volunteers to take part in the community-driven development (CDD) process.

“Sa amin po sa KALAHI-CIDSS, 50 plus po kaming mga volunteers. Mahirap din, hindi mo talaga basta-basta makukuha ang atensyon ng mga kasamahan mo. So, pinilit ko yung sarili ko na kayanin ‘to,” Michael Lademora told the DSWD’s Kwento ng Pag-asa at Pagbabago (KPAP) team.

Day after day, the volunteers planned, conducted meetings, and worked tirelessly to complete their first proposed project—a new school building. Under the CDD approach, residents themselves identified their most pressing need: a classroom that would provide students with a safe, comfortable, and less crowded space to learn.

Barangay officials also extended support to sustain the volunteers’ momentum.

“Nakatulong kami sa mga volunteer sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatawag sa kanila, kung meron kaming mga budget kami rin ang sumasagot sa snacks nila,” Barangay Captain Avelina Batal told DSWD’s KPAP.

In 2018, Barangay Pualas completed its first classroom project worth Php1.2 million. According to Mary Nathalie Sodevilla, KALAHI-CIDSS Social Marketing Officer (SMO) of DSWD’s Field Office (FO) 10 – Northern Mindanao, the initiative did not stop there.

“It was followed by another classroom noong bumalik ang KALAHI-CIDSS noong 2022, worth Php1.6 million. They also have other projects like ‘yong solar street lights worth Php2.1 million, [and] 35 units po ‘yon,” Mary narrated to the #KPAP team.

The community also constructed a footpath worth Php700,000 in 2022, further improving accessibility within the barangay.

Today, the newly-built classroom stands as a testament to what unity can achieve. Measuring 7 meters wide and 9 meters long, it is fully equipped with chairs, a blackboard, and separate comfort rooms for boys and girls. More than 30 students can now study comfortably in each class. More importantly, students who once had to travel to another barangay for Grade 7 have returned home.

“Ang long-term effect ng subproject namin, lalo na itong school building, nakapagbibigay siya ng malaking suporta sa edukasyon sa aming barangay. Ang mga estudyante na nag-aaral sa ibang barangay sa Grade 7, nakabalik na dito sa amin para mag-aral,” Barangay Captain Batal said.

Beyond infrastructure, the program nurtured something less tangible but equally powerful—values of volunteerism, accountability, and bayanihan.

“Maraming salamat sa aming mga volunteers na nagtyaga at lumahok sa programa. Kung hindi dahil sa inyo, hindi [natin] makikita ang mga projects na ito. It goes to show that the community-driven development approach ay talagang nagwo-work,” SMO Mary emphasized.

For Michael, the experience was life-changing.

“Nais ko pong magpasalamat sa programa ng KALAHI-CIDSS galing sa DSWD. Kung hindi po sa way ng KALAHI, kaming mga ordinaryo lamang pong naninirahan sa aming barangay, wala po kaming matututunan. “Yun talagang project po nakikita ko na mahalaga. Mabigat na po ‘yung Php1.4 million, Php1.2 million, hindi namin inaasahan na makukuha ‘yun,” Michael told the DSWD’s KPAP team.

He remains grounded in his purpose—not for recognition, but for responsible service.

“Ang sa akin lang, gawa lang tayo ng gawa hanggat ang gobyerno lalo na po ang DSWD may tulong sa barangay, tanggapin natin. Ang sa akin lang, [dapat] ‘yung perang galing sa taong bayan, may patutunguhan,” Michael pointed out.

Every nail hammered, every hollow block laid, and every meeting conducted carried the weight of sacrifice and hope. Through the KALAHI-CIDSS, Barangay Pualas proved that development is not merely delivered—it is built, hand in hand, by the very people it seeks to uplift.

In the quiet mountains of Bukidnon, a classroom now stands—not just as a structure of concrete and steel—but as a symbol of unity, empowerment, and a community that chose to rise together.

The #KPAP – the DSWD’s award winning online documentary, is a joint production of the Traditional Media Service (TMS) and the Digital Media Service (DMS) of the Strategic Communications Group. It is hosted by Information Officer Bianca Piedad-Tamondong and posted every Tuesday on the DSWD’s official Facebook page. (KB)