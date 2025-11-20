Real Life Stories – DSWD’s Kuwento ng Pag-asa at Pagbabago marks a year of changing lives

443 SHARES Share Tweet

A year after the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched the Kwento ng Pag-asa at Pagbabago (KPAP), the digital program continues to share real stories of hope from diverse communities across the country.

The online program showcases the resilience and creativity of individuals and groups who have overcome challenges and adversity, illustrating how their experiences can inspire others.

By collecting and disseminating these narratives, the DSWD not only strengthens unity and shared purpose but also encourages active participation in community development and social upliftment.

4Ps as backbone of social protection

Many inspiring stories featured in KPAP have come from beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). For many families, this program has served as a reliable support system, enabling them to pursue education and meet basic needs.

One such story comes from Nicole David, a former 4Ps monitored child, who expressed his deep gratitude for the assistance his family received.

“Kung hindi dahil sa tulong ng 4Ps, siguro hindi ako nakatapos, hindi nakatapos ang pangalawa kong kapatid, at hindi rin nakakapag aral ang pangatlo at bunso naming,” Nicole said.

Livelihoods through SLP

Hope also emerged through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Many families found financial stability after receiving support from the DSWD to start their businesses and learn new skills.

Karissa Reyes, a child of an SLP participant, shared how their life changed when her mother received the needed seed capital to start their own homemade vinegar business.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa DSWD at sa SLP kasi binigyan ng opportunity ‘yung mama ko na makapagsimula ng ganitong business. Dahil po doon, nakatapos po kaming magkakapatid. Dahil po doon, nakatapos po kaming magkakapatid,” Karissa said.

For Karissa’s family, the program not only provided income but also restored their confidence to dream bigger.

According to SLP Director Marife Leon, the program’s core purpose is to uplift the socio-economic conditions of its beneficiaries.

“Sa SLP, ang vision namin talaga ay matulungan ang mga beneficiary na magkaroon sila ng kakayahan na makapag put-up ng isang negosyo o ma-employ para magkaroon sila ng pagkakakitaan,” Director Leon pointed out.

Climate-conscious and infrastructure programs

The KPAP also featured stories from environment-focused programs such as the Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished), which integrate gardening, reforestation, and livelihood opportunities. This project helps families to grow their own food sources, increase their income while at the same time caring for the environment.

Meanwhile infrastructure subprojects under the KALAHI-CIDSS, or Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services, further strengthened communities by building facilities that support education and livelihood that improve their everyday life.

Reaching out to the most vulnerable

Through the KPAP’s feature of the Pag-Abot Program, viewers were reminded about the importance of showing compassion and dignity to the most vulnerable Filipinos. Many of the stories focused on helping families and individuals in street situations (FISS) who had nowhere else to turn.

Director Marilyn Moral, deputy program manager of Pag-abot’s National Program Management Office (NPMO), emphasized the core of their mission which calls for the continuous reaching out to those in need, especially those living on the streets.

“In every story of struggle, we see a story of hope,” Director Moral said.

A year of milestones

In its first year, KPAP produced over 50 episodes and garnered more than a million views nationwide.

The series has become a digital platform for showcasing stories of resilience and transformation. It provides a space for Filipinos to witness the tangible impact of social protection programs through the voices of the beneficiaries themselves.

The KPAP is an award-winning online documentary series created by the DSWD’s Traditional Media Service (TMS) and the Digital Media Service (DMS). New episodes are released every Tuesday at the DSWD’s official Facebook page. (KT)