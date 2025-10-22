Real Life Stories – DSWD’s Project LAWA at BINHI cultivates seeds of hope for Aeta community in Pampanga

499 SHARES Share Tweet

In the heart of Floridablanca, Pampanga thrives the resilient members of an Aeta community. For generations, they lived in harmony with nature, carrying the wisdom of their ancestors and dedication to farming as their primary source of livelihood.

Ric Guiao, chairperson of the Floridablanca Aeta Ancestral Domain, has been a farmer for 40 years in the mountains and one of the challenges that he has experienced is hauling their produce to sell them in low lying areas.

“Sa amin sa bundok, walang mahusay na kalsada. Maka-harvest ka man ng marami, yung magiging cost mo doon sa pag-hauling malaki,” Ric told DSWD’s #Kwento ng Pag-asa at Pagbabago (#KPAP).

A new chapter in the Aeta group’s journey in sustaining their livelihood unfolded when the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) at BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) decided to partner with them and find a sustainable place for their agriculture.

The Project LAWA at BINHI is the DSWD’s flagship initiative which combines agriculture and climate adaptation in combatting poverty and hunger. The project empowers vulnerable and indigenous communities to address water scarcity and food insecurity through training, cash-for-work support, and climate-resilient farming practices.

“Pangunahing target talaga na tulungan ng LAWA at BINHI ang mga katutubo at kasama na diyan yung katutubong Aeta kaya nakasama natin sila. Una para tulungan dun sa kanilang pangailangan na i-angat ang kanilang kabuhayan lalo na sila yung primary na nakaasa sa ating kalikasan,” Director Maria Isabel Lanada of the Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) told #KPAP.

Through the DSWD project and in coordination with the local government unit (LGU) of Floridablanca, a 10-hectare farmland was lent by the Floridablanca National Agricultural School (FNAS) to the Aeta farmers.

“Kung dati purely bare lang po ‘to, walang mga tanim. Ngayon na-cultivate, naging productive, nakatulong sa livelihood ng mga katutubong Aeta,” Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang explained.

The once-barren soil of the FNAS now abounds with life as the Floridablanca Aeta Ancestral Domain farmers now cultivate rows of eggplants, string beans, okra, and other agricultural produce.

“Malaking tulong siya lalo na sa amin, sa mga ibang kapatid namin na nagsasaka rin. Ito kasi ay parang training ground din po kasi ito para kung sakali yung nagawa namin dito mai-apply din doon sa loob ng komunidad,” Ric pointed out.

For Aeta farmer Mariette Santos, the new farming area equals stability that provides for her children’s education.

“Malaking tulong po sa amin sa kabuhayan po namin sa pang araw-araw po, pagbaon po ng mga bata sa pag-aaral po. Nakakaani na po kami kasi ngayon dito tapos medyo malapit po kesa dun sa pinagtataniman po namin medyo malayo po,” Mariette stressed.

According to Mayor Galang, the produce of the Aeta farmers does not just sustain their families because it also nourishes other individuals.

“Yung produkto po nila hindi lang to basta binebenta sa market bagkus kinukuha na ng provincial government. Sila na ang bumibili para ibigay naman sa mga district hospital, sa mga district jail para po maging sustainable po ‘yung programang ito,” Mayor Galang said.

To continue assisting the Aeta community members, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited the farmers on September 11 to bring boxes of family food packs (FFPs) as part of the project’s food-for-work (FFW) component.

During the visit, the DSWD chief even joined the Aeta farmers in harvesting their crops as he assured continued government support, including a proposed solar-powered water system to irrigate their fields.

For Ric and their members, this commitment is a welcome opportunity to help them sustain their livelihood through LAWA at BINHI.

“Bilang namumuno dito sa farm na ‘to. Malaki po ang pasasalamat ko lalong-lalo na kay Secretary Gatchalian. Ngayon po may commitment siya sa amin. Magpapalagay na rin po siya daw ng tubig yung ah water system na solar para pantulong dito sa pang-irrigation dito sa mga gulay namin,” Ric said.

As the Aetas of Floridablanca harvest their crops, they also reap a renewed sense of dignity and hope. In every fruit and vegetable they gather lies a story of self-determination, community strength, and the enduring power of being supported as partners in nation-building.

The #KPAP — the DSWD’s award winning online documentary – is a joint production of the Traditional Media Service (TMS) and the Digital Media Service (DMS) which are under the Strategic Communications. It is hosted by Information Officer Bianca Piedad-Tamondong and is posted every Tuesday on the DSWD’s official Facebook page. (AKDL)