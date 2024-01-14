Real property and business owners may pay their dues while malling

Mayor Honey Lacuna with (right) permits bureau chief Levi Facundo. Also in photo behind them are( from left) barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman, MTPB head Zanaida Viaje and DPS chief Kayle Nicole Amurao. (JERRY S. TAN)



MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the payment of real property and business permits can now be done on the side, while malling.

The lady mayor said that owners of businesses and real properties in the city have the option of settling their dues in a shopping mall, apart from doing it online or within the confines of their own homes.

According to Lacuna, those concerned may pay their business permits and real property taxes at the Customer Service counter located at the third floor of the SM Store Manila from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Alongside this,permits bureau chief Levi Facundo said that the Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) Satellite Registration is now available in several venues.

Those interested may visit the E-BOSS help desk teams in the following: E-BOSS lounge at the Manila City Hall ground floor; SM Manila, Robinson’s Place in Ermita, Lucky Chinatown, Tutuban Shopping Mall and 168 Shopping Mall and the government services area in Isetann Mall.

He assured that the help desk teams will be ready to serve even on weekends. Operations on Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays (Jan. 14 and 21).

Those interested may visit the BOSS registration at from January 2 to February 6, 2024 and experience a fast and convenient business application process, he said.

The assignment of venues is in line with the Manila City government’s close working relations with local businesses based in the nation’s capital.

It was learned that there are nearly 56,000 business establishments in the city of Manila.