Home>News>Reblocking of fine roads hit by Sen. Erwin Tulfo; stricter audit of infra projects sought
News

Reblocking of fine roads hit by Sen. Erwin Tulfo; stricter audit of infra projects sought

Itchie G. Cabayan5
Erwin Tulfo
Sen. Erwin Tulfo assails many cases of fine roads reblocking. (JERRY S. TAN)

What has become a common practice of reblocking fine roads resulting in duplication of government infrastructure projects was chided by Sen. Erwin Tulfo, as he also issued a renewed call for stricter audit of infrastructure projects in order to avoid irregular reblocking projects in the future.

At the resumption of the 2026 budget briefing of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Tulfo lamented: “Common po ito sa mga provinces. Sasabihin, ‘kakatapos lang niyan, kaka inaugurate lang, next month bubungkalin na naman. Pagkatapos, tirahin na naman, bungkal na naman. The same road…the same kalsada, the same munisipyo, pero paulit-ulit binubungkal, wala naman pong problema.”

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon affirmed this observation, saying that the agency has laid down clear guidelines and criteria for reblocking and cited the recent suspension of reblocking activities nationwide since 7 October.

“Titingnan po natin itong mga project na ito, kung ito ba ay talagang nasira dahil binakbak o sinira ulit na hindi naman kailangan. We will have to go deeper into that investigation. But for your information po, Senator, pinahinto na po namin as of October 7 ang lahat ng re-blocking activities nationwide muna,” the DPWH Chief said.

For his part, Senate Committee on Finance Chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian echoed Tulfo’s sentiment and underscored that adding technical descriptions in infrastructure projects will also prevent duplications of line items in the budget.

In pushing for stricter audit of infra projects, Tulfo queried: “Have you already established the control para hindi po maulit ito, particularly with the Commission on Audit sa mga regions or district offices na mai-report?”

In response, Dizon said that there will be a pre-audit of all the infrastructure projects, instead of providing only a post-audit, adding that such is part of reforms in the processes in the agency.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

