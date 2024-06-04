Red Bull Dance Your Style, the Global Street Dance Competition, is Back!

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Get ready to show off your skills and dance to unpredictable beats as the most entertaining street dance event returns to the Philippines for its third year!

MANILA, Philippines — Red Bull Dance Your Style, the global 1-on-1 street dance competition renowned for its emphasis on freestyle and improvisational skills among dancers, is returning to the Philippines for its third consecutive year.

Following its highly successful previous editions, Red Bull Dance Your Style is back to ignite the streets of the Philippines with even more explosive battles, spotlighting the incredible talents of the country’s top dancers. Each round of the competition will challenge dancers to show off their talent and creativity as they battle it out to a random selection of songs, ranging from iconic classics to contemporary dance hits.

What sets this electrifying dance competition apart is its unique battle format, where the audience holds the power to crown the victor. This distinct setup fuels the atmosphere, empowering dancers to unleash their full potential and captivate the audience with every move.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Year 3: Spreading the Beat Across the Nation

Red Bull Dance Your Style’s much-awaited comeback is taking the battle beyond the streets of Manila to every corner of the archipelago. The competition is open to Philippine residents, aged 18 years and above, who exhibit exceptional skill, dedication, and passion for street dancing. The quest to find the next wave of top Philippine dance talents will reach four major cities: Baguio, Manila, Davao, and Cebu, culminating in the qualifiers in Davao (June 29), Cebu (July 13), and Manila (July 27).

“We are so excited to have the third edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style in the Philippines,” said Philippine All-Stars legend Lema Diaz, who is returning as this year’s dance consultant. “It’s definitely gonna be bigger and better this year!”

Diaz shared that Red Bull Dance Your Style has expanded its search for the top Filipino dance talents for its third year in the Philippines. “This year, we have included North Luzon (Baguio) and Mindanao (Davao) in the mix for our search for the dancer who has charisma, skills, and passion,” explained Diaz. “Expect a tougher competition this year.”

She added, “Since its first edition, Red Bull Dance Your Style has brought the dance community closer and we have grown a lot stronger. It has been an avenue to come together and collaborate, learn from each other, and inspire one another. Every year is a chance for us to keep that momentum and witness greatness from our local dance community.”

Diaz offered her expert advice to this year’s aspiring dancers saying, “It’s important to show your dance, be you. Be confident and embrace your strength. Be prepared to perform for the crowd, they will be rooting for you. Don’t forget to have a lot of fun!”

The winners of each qualifier will advance to the National Finals, happening on September7. The winning finalist will proudly represent the Philippines in the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in India, scheduled for November 9, 2024.

Follow the Red Bull Dance Your Style journey and stay tuned for more details about the upcoming auditions. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines. See you on the streets!

