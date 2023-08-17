Red Bull Dance Your Style: The Road to National Finals

277 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, Philippines — With the recent conclusions of both Red Bull Dance Your Style’s Manila and Cebu Qualifiers, the competition is only starting to heat up! The two qualifiers showcased the incredible talent and diversity of dancers in the country. With the next performances being more electrifying than the last, the participants from various backgrounds brought their A-game and battled it out to earn a coveted spot to the National Finals.

The Cebu Qualifiers took place last July 15. Having taken place at Trademark Cebu, Red Bull Dance Your Style found its first four finalists to compete in the highly-anticipated National Finals. Along with Baby Titan, the eventual winner of the Regional Qualifiers, the other three spots were given to Nemesis, Taw, and JPY.

The following week, the Manila Qualifiers at URBN QC proved to be an epic battle of dance talent, and JXYB – Dhztine Bernardino emerged as the victor, rising above the fierce competition to secure his spot in the National Finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style. The final three remaining slots for National Finals were given to contestants Darktruth, Luigi and Keycee.

With the Top 8 from the two regional qualifiers complete, only the remaining half is left for the National Finals, set to take place on September 2, 2023 at 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The other half of the Top 16 will be Wildcard picks.

To be able to represent the country is something all finalists consider a big honor, since it showcases not just Filipino talent but also the Philippines as a place filled with unique culture, traditions, styles, and techniques. According to dance consultant Lema Diaz: “Filipinos are very expressive, and that translates very well into our dancing culture. Whoever gets the chance to be the country’s representative to the World Finals, they have a very big torch to carry. They carry not just their personal aspirations but also the collective dreams and aspirations of their fellow Filipinos. Our dancing culture is deeply rooted in our history, culture, and values, and it serves as a powerful means of storytelling and connection.”

As Red Bull Dance Your Style’s National Finals is fast approaching, the stakes are higher than ever for the finalists to give it their all and earn the coveted title of being the Philippines’ representative on the global stage. Whoever emerges victorious in the National Finals will have the incredible opportunity to secure their slot in Germany, where they will compete with dancers from around the world in Red Bull Dance Your Style’s World Finals.

