Red Threads of Resilience: Lolo Dhany’s journey from tragic loss to renewal

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The town of Dipaculao in Aurora province is renowned for its tranquil shores, serene mornings, and communities having a close relationship with the sea. For many residents, particularly in coastal areas like Sitio Amper in Barangay Gupa, life is steady and simple, like rhythm shaped by nature.

On November 9, that rhythm of life was abruptly interrupted. Super Typhoon Uwan made landfall in Dinalungan, Aurora, unleashing fierce winds and storm surges that devastated homes across Northern and Central Luzon. The entire communities were faced with destruction, fear, and uncertainty.

One individual deeply affected by the storm was 90-year-old Lolo Dhany Dy, a longtime resident of Sitio Amper. For decades, Lolo Dhany had survived countless storms and his small coastal home had always withstood them. This resilience gave him confidence that it would survive Uwan as well.

“Marami ng bagyo ang nagdaan pero hindi naman nasisira ang bahay ko,” Lolo Dhany told a social worker from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Uwan was unlike any storm Lolo Dhany had experienced before. It destroyed his house within minutes and obliterated his vegetable garden — his primary source of food. At his age, without a home, crops, or a way to earn money, Lolo Dhany found himself relying solely on prayers and the generosity of his neighbors.

“Nanginginig na ako sa gutom. Hindi ko kayang magtrabaho kaya hindi ko alam saan kukuha ng pagkain. Malungkot na malungkot ako hindi ko na maitago ang aking nararamdaman,” a teary eyed Lolo Dhany recalled his harrowing experience.

For several nights, he stayed in the partially damaged home of his grandchild, feeling the weight of sadness. However, everything changed when the DSWD, led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, arrived in the province on November 12.

Just a day after the storm, DSWD teams reached Dipaculao. Volunteers in their red vests delivered relief goods, assessed the damage, and spoke directly with survivors, ensuring no one was overlooked.

When Lolo Dhany saw the DSWD team approaching, he felt comfort, something he hadn’t experienced since the storm.

“Nasiyahan din ako sa mga first time kong nakita mukha nila na— ang babait na tumulong sakin. Kaya yung kalungkutan ko, nagamot,” Lolo Dhany said as he tried to hold back his tears.

The DSWD provided Lolo Dhany with family food packs (FFPs) and ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes to ensure that he would not go hungry again. He also sent a heartfelt message of thanks to the President.

“Mahal kong Presidente, Ferdinand Marcos, mahal ka namin, mahal ka namin. Sana mag tagumpay tayo sa [paglaban] dito sa hinaharap nating [mga] sakuna. Ayun ang gusto kong mangyari, magkaisa tayong lahat,” a now beaming Lolo Dhany said.

One moment meant everything to him; Secretary Gatchalian promised that the DSWD would help rebuild his home.

“Hindi ko [nga] siya nakakamayan noon, pero nakaharap ko siya doon sa Barangay [evacuation center]. Secretary, mahal na mahal kita, I love you Secretary,” a grateful Lolo Dhany said.

“Sana magtagumpay ang DSWD. [Lalu] na sa mga pangyayaring ganito. Sa pagtulong sa mga mahihirap tulad sa [mga] nasalanta ng masamang panahon. Hindi nila pinababayaan. Pinapasalamatan namin ang DSWD, maraming salamat,” Lolo Dhany added with a smile on his face.

DSWD-LGU collab helped reduce casualties

Mayor Danilo Tolentino of Dipaculao, Aurora, said their effective coordination with the DSWD helped reduce casualties and hasten response efforts. Even before the typhoon struck, prepositioned family food packs were already placed in hard-to-reach coastal areas.

“Maaga pa lang ay naglalagay na sila ng prepositioned FFPs. Lagi din naming pinaaalalahanan ang mga tao na dapat maaga pa lang ay lumikas na,” Mayor Tolentino explained to a DSWD officer during their team’s visit in Dipaculao town.

Mayor Tolentino was present at the post-disaster meeting presided by Secretary Gatchalian on November 12. The Secretary directed local government units (LGUs) to utilize all available resources from the DSWD to alleviate the crisis faced by residents.

“Yung mga naipamigay namin, ire-replenish. So, papalitan niya para may stock na ulit kasi hindi pa tapos ang taon, baka mayroon na namang malakas na bagyo,” Mayor Tolentino pointed out.

The DSWD immediately responded to ensure that no one was left behind during the disastrous calamity. Even Mayor Tolentino was amazed and happy with the Department’s swift response.

“Perfect po ang response ng DSWD. Kasama ako sa pagbibigay ng relief goods, at sapat naman po ang binigay ng DSWD. Tinutukan namin 24/7 [ang mga apektado ng bagyo],” Mayor Tolentino pointed out.

Pre-emptive evacuations

Danavel Fulgencio, the Provincial Team Leader of the DSWD Field Office (FO) 3 – Central Luzon, reported that the Department helped conduct preemptive evacuations before the typhoon’s landfall. They closely monitored the evacuees during the storm and immediately deployed teams to assist once it had passed.

“After the typhoon, nag deploy na tayo ng ating mobile kitchens, mobile command centers [at] ‘yun yung malaking tulong, especially sa daloy ng communication. Dahil prepositioned naman na yung ating family food packs, upon approval na provide naman na ito doon sa mga nasalanta,” Fulgencio shared to a DSWD Officer.

Despite roadblocks and damaged bridges, FO-3’s personnel worked tirelessly to overcome them.

“Ang challenge lang sa amin yung mga naputol na tulay… Pero with coordination sa other agencies at LGU, napaparating pa rin natin on time ang ating mga tulong,” Fulgencio said.

In Aurora, the 40,000 prepositioned boxes of food and family packs (FFPs) were fully utilized by the Field Office-3 for its relief efforts. The province of Aurora, which has been placed under a state of calamity, is gradually rebuilding with the support of the DSWD, the LGUs and the resilience of its people.

Among the many stories of recovery, one elderly man’s experience stands out. At 90 and having lost everything, he clings to hope because kindness reached him when he needed it most. Someone listened to him, and a government agency showed him that he had not been forgotten.

Lolo Dhany may have lost his home, but he found a new beginning through the helping hands of the DSWD—proof that even after the strongest storm, hope can always find its way back. (KB)