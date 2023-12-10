Register with eTravel for seamless processing – BI reminds air passengers

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THE traveling public was reminded by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco that registration in the one-stop electronic travel declaration system (eTravel) is a requirement for international passengers who arrive and depart from the country’s ports of entry and exit.

Tansingco reiterated that all arriving and departing passengers should register in the eTravel as it is a prerequisite for the conduct of immigration formalities by BI officers manning the bureau’s counters in the international airports and seaports.

The eTravel replaced the arrival and departure cards that international passengers were required to fill out by the BI prior to being cleared by immigration officers. It lessened paper-based requirements by harmonizing all data needs in one joint platform.

Etravel registration, which can be done via the eGov PH App or via the government website https://etravel.gov.ph, strengthens border control services and results in seamless travel experience for the public.

The BI chief further urged the airlines to cooperate in the implementation of the project, adding that airline companies are responsible in advising their customers that registering in the eTravel system is mandatory.

“We have sent reminders to airline companies to remind passengers to register on the eTravel platform prior to arrival or departure from the country,” said Tansingco.

He added that they are set to procure eTravel kiosks to allow individuals who have no access to smartphones or the internet to register on the spot.

Under the rules, those who are required to register in the eTravel are arriving Filipino and foreign crew members and passengers, as well as departing Filipino passengers.

Passengers exempted from registering are foreign diplomats and their dependents; foreign dignitaries and members of their delegation; holders of 9(e) diplomatic visas; and holders of diplomatic and official/service passports.

Launched several months ago, the eTravel is a joint project of the BI, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Department of Tourism, and other government agencies and stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry.